Footage has emerged of Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan appearing to push over a Huddersfield Town ball boy in Easter Monday's 2-2 draw at the John Smith's Stadium, which has proven a talking point between both sets of supporters.

It looked as though Neil Warnock was set to inspire his Terriers to another win against promotion hopefuls when goals from Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni saw them race into a 2-0 lead inside the first 22 minutes.

Huddersfield had beaten Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Watford in their three previous games to breathe life into their Championship survival hopes but they were not able to hold out for a fourth consecutive win as Rovers battled back in the second half to earn a point that keeps them in the top six.

Joe Rankin-Costello pulled one back early in the second half while substitute Ryan Hedges left it late to bag the equaliser when Tomas Vaclik could only parry Rankin-Costello's header into his path in stoppage time.

What was the Tyrhys Dolan controversy in the Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers game?

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will be happy with his side's response in the second half but he's unlikely to be keen on the incident involving Dolan.

Footage has emerged on social media showing the Rovers number 10 pushing over a Huddersfield ball boy as his side pushed for an equaliser soon after Rankin-Costello had cut the deficit.

Referee Stephen Martin spoke with one of his assistants and opted not to punish Dolan but the video is now doing the rounds on social media.

How did Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers fans react to the Tyrhys Dolan controversy?

It remains to seen whether the Blackburn player will face punishment but the moment has certainly proven a talking point among supporters on Twitter.

Huddersfield fans are fuming...

Some Blackburn supporters agree he was lucky to get away with it...

But others feel the ball boy is in the wrong...