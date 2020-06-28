‘Disgrace’, ‘Horrible’ – Many Leeds United fans fume at one man following Fulham clash

Leeds United beat Fulham 3-0 to regain their place at the top of the Championship yesterday and many Whites fans have been left furious at Aleksander Mitrovic.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 2-0 against Cardiff City last weekend but got back to winning ways at Elland Road on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring early on for Leeds before second half goals from Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrison ensured the three points stayed in West Yorkshire.

After Brentford’s win on Friday evening, pressure was on both sides to get a result and boost their promotion credentials.

The matchup between Mitrovic and Leeds centre-back Ben White always looked likely to be an important one and it appears the Serbian striker was keen to get his presence felt early.

In just the second minute of the game, the Fulham forward came in late on White after a clearance and elbowed him in the face.

The incident wasn’t spotted by the referee, meaning Mitrovic avoided any in-game punishment – though a ban will likely follow.

It wasn’t missed by the Elland Road faithful, however, and has left plenty of Leeds fans furious.

Read their reaction here:

@FA Mitrovic behaved like a psycho in his actions towards Ben White yesterday @LUFC That’s not professional behaviour, it’s a disgrace — Eamonn McCoy (@EamonnMcCoy) June 28, 2020

It’s not a foul it’s a intentional criminal assault….. nothing less — Alan Marchini (@italianpeeler) June 27, 2020

Disgusting!!! — Jack Jeffery (@jackj130889) June 27, 2020

Straight red. Premeditated. Dangerous. Three game suspension. — Leeds Faithful (@MaynardM) June 27, 2020

Disgraceful should have got booked or atleast sent off — Leo Murphy (@leolufc) June 27, 2020

Shameful. Needs reviewing and a ban. — Emma Holmes (@EmmaSmileHolmes) June 27, 2020

Horrible, knew full well what he was doing, cheap shot with no crowd — max drake (@maxdrake17) June 27, 2020