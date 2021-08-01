‘Disgrace’, ‘Fraud’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam 31-y/o after moment in Huddersfield clash

Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the League Cup this afternoon as they were beaten on penalties by Huddersfield Town.

The game ended goalless at Hillsborough, with the Terriers then going on to score four from four in the shootout, whilst the hosts failed to score twice.

Interestingly, Jordan Rhodes was one of those to score for the Championship side having completed a move to Carlos Corberan’s side in the summer following his deal with the Owls expiring.

Rhodes has a controversial past when it comes to penalties for Wednesday, as he chose not to take one as they were beaten on spot-kicks by Huddersfield in the play-off semi-final back in May 2017.

That angered a lot of the support and they were quick to recall that moment after the striker slotted home on today’s game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his goal from a section of the fans on Twitter…

Cheers Rhodes, found your bottle 🙄 — Lisa kenning (@Lisakenning3) August 1, 2021

Did he feel mentally up to it this time? — Peter Gallacher (@Pete_Owlsfan) August 1, 2021

Didn’t bottle it this time round then. — Tim Wild (@wildy79) August 1, 2021

Funny how he can step up for this one and bottled it 4 years ago. — Just Dave (@WawawDave) August 1, 2021

Disgrace he is. Bottled one against them in playoffs — RP Carpets & Flooring (@CarpetsRp) August 1, 2021

Oh now he's happy to take one 🤣 — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) August 1, 2021