Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Disgrace’, ‘Fraud’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam 31-y/o after moment in Huddersfield clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the League Cup this afternoon as they were beaten on penalties by Huddersfield Town.

The game ended goalless at Hillsborough, with the Terriers then going on to score four from four in the shootout, whilst the hosts failed to score twice.

Interestingly, Jordan Rhodes was one of those to score for the Championship side having completed a move to Carlos Corberan’s side in the summer following his deal with the Owls expiring.

Rhodes has a controversial past when it comes to penalties for Wednesday, as he chose not to take one as they were beaten on spot-kicks by Huddersfield in the play-off semi-final back in May 2017.

That angered a lot of the support and they were quick to recall that moment after the striker slotted home on today’s game.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

Alex Turner is the frontman of which band?

Here we look at some of the reaction to his goal from a section of the fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disgrace’, ‘Fraud’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam 31-y/o after moment in Huddersfield clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: