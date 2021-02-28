Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Disgrace’, ‘Damning’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as eye-opening statistic emerges

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been raging over a tweet from BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Mike McCarthy outlining the Owls’ dismal record in terms of winning points from behind and losing points from in front.

The Owls were once again unable to hand onto a lead in a game for the eighth time this season in the Championship when they threw away a 2-0 lead at Luton Town to fall to a 3-2 defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday looked like they were on their way to a massive win at half time after producing arguably their best display of the campaign to be two goals clear.

However, Neil Thompson’s side collapsed under the pressure of a much-improved second-half display from Luton and contrived to throw away not just their lead but also even a point.

That loss leaves the Owls with a major problem after other results saw them now fall six points behind Birmingham City in 21st place in the table.

McCarthy’s tweet compounds the major issues at Sheffield Wednesday, with the journalist highlighting that the Owls have now thrown away 20 points from winning positions, while they have also managed to claim no points when they have fallen behind in matches.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were in agreement that stat shows the Owls’ are in major trouble and that they are heading for relegation this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


