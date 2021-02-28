‘Disgrace’, ‘Damning’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as eye-opening statistic emerges

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been raging over a tweet from BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Mike McCarthy outlining the Owls’ dismal record in terms of winning points from behind and losing points from in front.

The Owls were once again unable to hand onto a lead in a game for the eighth time this season in the Championship when they threw away a 2-0 lead at Luton Town to fall to a 3-2 defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday looked like they were on their way to a massive win at half time after producing arguably their best display of the campaign to be two goals clear.

However, Neil Thompson’s side collapsed under the pressure of a much-improved second-half display from Luton and contrived to throw away not just their lead but also even a point.

That loss leaves the Owls with a major problem after other results saw them now fall six points behind Birmingham City in 21st place in the table.

McCarthy’s tweet compounds the major issues at Sheffield Wednesday, with the journalist highlighting that the Owls have now thrown away 20 points from winning positions, while they have also managed to claim no points when they have fallen behind in matches.

Sheffield Wednesday points won from losing positions: 0 Sheffield Wednesday points dropped from winning positions: 20 1-1 vs QPR (2)

1-1 @ Swansea (2)

1-1 vs Reading (2)

1-2 @ Norwich (3)

1-2 vs Barnsley (3)

1-1 @ Blackburn (2)

1-4 @ Millwall (3)

2-3 @ Luton (3) — Mike McCarthy (@mikemccarthy) February 27, 2021

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were in agreement that stat shows the Owls’ are in major trouble and that they are heading for relegation this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

What a joke https://t.co/5QzUfIA8ZW — Paul Sewell (@PaulGSewell) February 27, 2021

It doesn't get any more damning for #swfc than this 👇

Playing squad's culture and fortitude is busted…let alone the lack of governance and leadership off the pitch.#ChansiriOut https://t.co/tAfG2GEWIJ — Kevin Carpenter (@KevSportsLaw) February 27, 2021

Would love to (oddly) see this stat also cover last season too. I imagine its painful. — Dave Wells (@wednesdavewells) February 27, 2021

Only one place stats like this lead — AMill (@Amillo47) February 27, 2021

Sadly, this tweet says everything. https://t.co/iq00nSmXmD — Sean Fenelon (@RealDurruti) February 27, 2021

The players should be forced to come out & explain the results. These are experienced players that keep doing the same mistakes. Bottlers the lot of them. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) February 27, 2021

thanks for pointing that out 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mark Wilson 🦉 (@s6owls) February 27, 2021