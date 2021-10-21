‘Disgrace’, ‘Absolutely clueless’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent events v Fulham

Many Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 away defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage as the pressure piles further on the shoulders of Mick McCarthy.

Goals from Tom Cairney and Aleksander Mitrovic gave the home side a pretty comfortable victory in West London, with the Bluebirds struggling to take any of the chances that they did manage to muster during the 90 minutes.

The result leaves the Welsh club in 21st place of the Sky Bet Championship standings, with the team having now lost their last seven league outings.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Cardiff City faithful to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to take aim at McCarthy after the full time whistle.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as their team came up short again.

Mick will be gone by Christmas at this rate — John Davies (@davies250395) October 20, 2021

If circumstances were different by that I mean if we hadn’t of lost 6 on the spin before today, and we gone to Fulham and played like we have tonight and lost 2-0, we’d probably accept it. But damage has been done long before tonight’s game. MM out — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Tony Burns 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Anthony_Burns) October 20, 2021

MICK OUT!!! Get him out before Saturday, 7 in a row now. Disgrace. — El (@CantorEl23) October 20, 2021

This squad is miles off the mark! Add to this MMc you have a receipt for disaster! League 1 beckons unless the Board do something NOW!!! — Martyn Morris (@Meggsy36) October 20, 2021

Time to go Mick. Joint worst run in the clubs history. Well done Dalman and Choo for allowing this to happen, absolutely clueless. It’s no surprise we were better tonight we actually played a bit of football, Colwill, Giles and Evans looked good, hopefully the end of Bacuna too — John (@Jonno2601) October 20, 2021

It’s okay, micks got another crack at it Saturday! Great decision by the heirachy of this club 💪😠😠 — Jamie Anderson🐦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamieAnderson93) October 20, 2021

He better be gone before I get up in the morning!! — STEVE LEWIS (@DIPPERLEWIS) October 20, 2021

Please, I know it was an improvement but that isn't bloody hard! Sack him and don't give him Saturday please 😭 — Jamesmck_ (@Jamesmck9) October 20, 2021

Someone needs to explain why we're sticking with Mick. This is beyond a joke now — Greg (@TheVacationGM) October 20, 2021

how can he keep getting away with this — Aidan (@ccfcaidann) October 20, 2021

Mick out quickly before it gets worst — kurtis Marshall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Kurtis1895) October 20, 2021

MICK OUT NOW!!!!!!!!! — Cameron Toutt (@TheReal_Toutt) October 20, 2021