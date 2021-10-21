Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

'Disgrace', 'Absolutely clueless' – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent events v Fulham

Published

12 mins ago

on

Many Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 away defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage as the pressure piles further on the shoulders of Mick McCarthy. 

Goals from Tom Cairney and Aleksander Mitrovic gave the home side a pretty comfortable victory in West London, with the Bluebirds struggling to take any of the chances that they did manage to muster during the 90 minutes.

The result leaves the Welsh club in 21st place of the Sky Bet Championship standings, with the team having now lost their last seven league outings.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Cardiff City faithful to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to take aim at McCarthy after the full time whistle.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as their team came up short again.


Article title: ‘Disgrace’, ‘Absolutely clueless’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent events v Fulham

