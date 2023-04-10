Burnley sealed promotion back to the Premier League on Friday night, beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Vincent Kompany's side have sealed a top-flight return at the earliest opportunity, winning promotion with seven games of the season still to play - a record in the Championship's modern format.

Naturally there's plenty of praise heading the way of Kompany, who has made a storming start to life in management in the EFL.

Could Kompany replace David Moyes at West Ham?

Up in the Premier League, West Ham are struggling under David Moyes, with plenty of doubt surrounding the 59-year-old's future with the Hammers.

Whilst wins over Southampton and Fulham this week have boosted hopes of survival in the Premier League, the fact such a talented squad are in trouble in the first place has fans at West Ham questioning whether he's the right fit.

With Kompany thriving at the top of the Championship, any potentially available Premier League job is one that he's linked with.

Live on Sky Sports over the Easter weekend, Paul Merson has been discussing whether or not he could see the Belgian at the London Stadium.

"If West Ham come calling for Vincent Kompany, does he go to West Ham? What are Burnley going to do when they go up?" Merson debated.

In the pundit's eyes, it might be worthwhile Kompany considering his options whilst his stock is high, given how the Premier League could quickly ruin a reputation.

Merson continued: "In management, you have got to make hay whilst the sun shines. We see when they went to Manchester City the other week and got beat by six. I know Manchester City can beat anybody six. After ten games in the Premier League with Burnley, they could go – West Ham is a big club."

Could Kompany leave Burnley?

West Ham are a big club and would offer an interesting opportunity should they move away from Moyes.

You just feel like Kompany's loyalty will keep him at Burnley.

The club have given him a chance in English football and he's delivered promotion ahead of schedule at Turf Moor.

Burnley will be patient with him back in the Premier League if results aren't there straight away, with Kompany building credit in the bank for that after the way his side have tackled the Championship this season.

Bigger opportunities will be further down the line for the 37-year-old but, right now, his stock is rising nicely at Burnley and he wouldn't throw that away.