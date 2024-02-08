Highlights Bristol City hope to open contract talks with star striker Tommy Conway as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

Bristol City hope to open fresh contract talks with star striker Tommy Conway with the 21-year-old now in the final 18 months of his contract at Ashton Gate, according to Bristol Live.

The Taunton-born striker came through the Robins' academy and has been in great form for the club over the past two seasons, understandably attracting interest from bigger clubs in recent times.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are said to be on the Scotland U21 international, along with Premier League sides Wolves and Nottingham Forest, according to Football Insider.

As a very talented home-grown player, the Robins will be desperate to keep hold of Conway but will face a battle to do so if the player doesn't sign a new deal at Ashton Gate.

Tommy Conway's time at Bristol City

After coming through the club's academy, Conway made his first-team bow for the club during the latter stages of the 2020/21 season after impressing on loan at National League South side Bath City during the first-half of the season.

He made five appearances in total that season, scoring against Millwall in the club's penultimate game of the season.

Despite this, the Scottish youth international saw limited football the following season, making just six appearances in all competitions, playing just 25 minutes of league football.

It was the 2022/23 season that really saw Conway break into the Robins' first-team. His 12 goals and four assists in 38 appearances for the club helping to put him in the spotlight.

Tommy Conway's Bristol City stats - Transfermarkt (08/02/2024) Season P G A 2020/21 5 1 0 2021/22 6 0 1 2022/23 38 12 4 2023/24 27 8 0

He's backed that up this season, scoring six times in 23 Championship appearances, but his two goals against West Ham in the FA Cup really would have helped bring him to the attention of other clubs. In total, he's scored eight times in 27 appearances this season.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Tommy Conway's contract situation at Bristol City

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that if Bristol City can't get Conway to sign a new long-term deal with the club, they should sell him this coming summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Bristol City are hoping to open fresh contract talks with Tommy Conway in the coming weeks.

"Conway is in the final 18 months of his contract and is attracting interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Celtic and Rangers to name a few.

“Conway has scored eight goals in 26 Championship appearances so far this season following on from his breakout season last year when he scored 12 goals in 37 games," he added.

"At 21, Conway has proven he can mix it with the elite with high-profile goals against West Ham. Bristol City will be hoping to convince Conway to sign a new deal before the summer, which would be a massive boost for the club.

“Failing to get his signature on a long-term deal, the Robins would be forced to sell the player this current summer as he would be entering the final year of his contract, and they can’t risk or afford to lose the player for nothing."

A new deal for Tommy Conway should be Bristol City's priority

Conway is one of, if not, Bristol City's most valuable asset and losing him on a free in 2025 would be a disaster.

The Robins need to offer Conway an attractive deal to tie him down for a few more years at least. If a bigger club wants to sign him then, at least Bristol City will have the security of knowing that they will have to spend big, and would receive a hefty fee for the player.

If the club are unable to secure a new deal for Conway, it's best to sell him this summer to ensure they do receive some money for the player.