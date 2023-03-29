Sheffield Wednesday have been warned by EFL expert George Elek that things could get worse before they get better as they look to end a two-game losing run against a Cheltenham Town team that have "hit a good vein of form".

Darren Moore's side were beaten 4-2 by Barnsley last Tuesday and then slipped to a 1-0 defeat to struggling Forest Green Rovers on Sunday - letting opportunities to leapfrog Plymouth Argyle and move back to the top of the table slip through their grasp.

The Owls still have a game in hand over Plymouth and head away to 17th-place Cheltenham today so will be desperate to end their recent wobble by getting back to winning ways this evening.

Speaking on the NTT20 podcast, Elek has warned that things could be set to get worse before they get better for the South Yorkshire club.

"It's absolutely been a disastrous week for Wednesday," he said. "There was a time on Sunday afternoon where suddenly you're thinking: 'Are Wednesday still even favourites to win the league this season?'

"You look at their fixtures for the rest of the season, they've still got to play Cheltenham, Lincoln, Oxford, Accrington, Burton, Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Shrewsbury, and Derby.

"Derby are the only side that are a promotion rival, Shrewsbury are the only side guaranteed a top half finish pretty much, and Exeter are possibly a top half team as well. Apart from that it's all bottom half teams so the fixture list is incredibly kind in terms of what they've still got to come. Although, there are still a lot of teams that have a lot to play for and are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

"The only way they're still ahead of Argyle on points per game is if they win that game on Wednesday night and it's not a very easy game either. We've seen Cheltenham hit a really good vein of form recently and it was that 3-0 win against Peterborough, which not many people saw coming. A 3-1 win over Exeter last time out - the form lines are pretty good. A 1-0 win over Fleetwood - their home form is pretty decent after that 4-0 defeat at home to Barnsley recently.

"I'm sure Wednesday fans now think they are an outside shout for the title and that isn't true but I do wonder whether things might get a little bit worse before they get better."

With Plymouth set to play in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley this weekend, the Owls will get another chance to knock them off top spot or extend their lead on Saturday against Lincoln City.

The Verdict

The last week or so has left the League One automatic promotion and title race wide open.

Plymouth and third-placed Ipswich Town are the biggest beneficiaries so far - with Wednesday losing two on the bounce and Barnsley beaten by Exeter in shock circumstances last night.

It means we are set up for a thrilling finish to the season in the third tier.

Given the commanding position they looked to be in not long ago, it would be a huge disappointment if the Owls were not able to secure one of the top two places before the end of the season.