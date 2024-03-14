Reading have opened talks over a potential sale of their Bearwood Park training ground to League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

The third tier side has confirmed that discussions are underway over a potential deal, but that no agreement has yet been reached.

Bearwood Park was only opened five years ago in a development that cost up to £50 million to complete.

However, the dire financial position within the club has led them to the decision to look to sell the asset in order to avoid a potential points deduction.

This decision though has also reportedly caused all prospective buyers to pull out of their attempts to purchase the League One side from Yongge.

Carlton Palmer criticises Dai Yongge's decision to sell Reading FC's training ground

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has criticised the club’s sale of Bearwood Park due to the impact it has made on prospective buyers.

He has sympathized with supporters of the struggling club, and believes the decision makes no sense.

“Reading, who are five points outside of relegation from League One, have reportedly decided to sell their training ground, Bearwood, to their near rivals Wycombe Wanderers,” Palmer told Football League World.

“What I can’t understand, this has now put off any prospective buyers which is disastrous for Reading and their supporters.

“I understand the problem is that if they couldn’t meet the shortfall that they’re due then they were due more points deductions.

“So he was open to selling the training ground and now he’s about to sell it, and all the parties that were interested - including Leo Rifkind - have said that they’re no longer interested in buying the football club.

“What I don’t understand, if Reading were close to selling the football club, surely they could have spoken to the Football League and said ‘right, we’re pushing through a deal and it might take a while to go through, but this is what we’re doing,’ and surely the Football League would have understood.

“Now they’ve sold the training ground, they’re going to have to lease it now from League One rivals Wycombe and they’ve put off prospective buyers.

“So now okay, they might not get a points deduction, but if Reading FC is not sold, then next season they’ll face further sanctions, which will put them back in this situation.

“It’s just crazy.

“The long-suffering fans continue to suffer.”

Reading FC league position

League One Table (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 38 -27 41 18 Reading 38 -6 39 19 Burton Albion 37 -18 39 20 Cambridge United 37 -19 39 21 Cheltenham Town 36 -20 34 22 Fleetwood Town 38 -20 33 23 Port Vale 36 -24 33 24 Carlisle United 37 -33 23

Turning attention to on-field matters and Reading are currently 18th in the League One table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Ruben Selles’ side has already been deducted six points this campaign due to various financial breaches, so another penalty could be enough to relegate the club to League Two.

The training ground sale may be enough to make up the projected shortfall for March though, which if met means they will avoid more sanctions.

Next up for the Berkshire outfit is a home game against Cambridge United on 16 March.

Training ground sale means Reading FC's saga goes from bad to worse

It has been a nightmare last few years for Reading supporters, with the future of the club now at stake as their position goes from bad to worse.

The sale of the training ground would be a real blow to the fans, who are hoping the owner offloads his shares in the club as quickly as possible.

This move will be a setback to those hopes, with prospective buyers seemingly set to walk away from talks if Bearwood Park is sold, which would be a disaster.

Selling the training facilities to try and delay a points deduction penalty is looking like a worse move for the long-term health of the club than if they held onto Bearwood and accepted a further penalty, and that is going to draw more ire against Dai Yongge.