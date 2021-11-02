‘Disastrous’ – Many Luton Town fans react as Nathan Jones confirms starting XI for Middlesbrough clash

Luton Town could regain a place in the Championship play-off positions if results work out their way this evening.

The Hatters dropped from fifth to tenth when they lost 2-0 to Preston North End at the weekend, with tonight’s opposition, Middlesbrough, dropping from sixth to 11th.

Both teams will be viewing this as a winnable fixture, despite the difficulties faced at the weekend, but with Luton back on home soil, the Bedfordshire club will be particularly hopeful.

Luton have not lost at Kenilworth Road since their freak 5-0 defeat against Birmingham City earlier in the season, stretching their unbeaten record at home to five.

Jones’ side will be striving to capitalise on Middlesbrough’s poor record against teams in the top half of the table, as Boro are without a win in five league games against higher opposition.

Naming five changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Preston, Jones has brought in Reece Burke and Dan Potts into Luton’s defence, with Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell missing out altogether.

Jordan Clark also misses out from the squad of 18, but Glen Rea has dropped to the bench. In their places come Henri Lansbury and Gabe Osho.

Elijah Adebayo has also been deemed fit enough for tonight’s clash, with Cameron Jerome dropping to the bench.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to news of their line up to face Middlesbrough…

Potts and Osho have come out from the wilderness. I wonder if NJ has brought those in along with Burke to deal with Boro’s aerial threat. https://t.co/RMEwuBGKZc — Jason (@JasonLTFC) November 2, 2021

6 defenders in the line up. & Sluga. Disastrous lol https://t.co/5IgWUNZgOG — Dan Welch (@Welchyyy88) November 2, 2021

Gaby and Eli 😍 — jackskinner (@jackski50742974) November 2, 2021

Lansbury starts at last 😬 — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍☕ (@GrantTheHatter) November 2, 2021

ELI

REECE

HENRI

potts

GABBYYYYYYYYYYY — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) November 2, 2021

ADEBAYOOOOOOO 😍 — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) November 2, 2021

Nobody going to talk about the 6 defenders 😳 — Fred 🟠⚽️ (@FredLTFC) November 2, 2021