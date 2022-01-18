Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Disasterclass incoming’ – These Sheffield United fans react as line-up for Preston clash emerges

After an excellent start to his second stint as Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom tasted his first defeat in the Championship this past weekend at the fourth time of asking.

The born-and-bred Yorkshire man finished off the 2020-21 campaign in caretaker charge of the Blades but after Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure in November, the man affectionately known as ‘Hecky’ was immediately appointed as the Serb’s permanent replacement.

It was an underwhelming one for many United fans but three wins in succession against Bristol City, Cardiff City and an eye-catching one on the road against Fulham saw a wave of positivity.

The run had to come to an end at some point though and against Derby County on Saturday it did thanks to two individual pieces of brilliance from Rams captain Tom Lawrence.

Attentions for the Blades though must now turn to their visit to Deepdale this evening to face Preston North End, who are yet to taste defeat in the Championship so far under Ryan Lowe’s management.

Heckingbottom has made three changes for this, with David McGoldrick, Sander Berge and Rhys Norrington-Davies coming out – Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane and Rhian Brewster have all come in for the Blades and this is what United fans think to the line-up.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

