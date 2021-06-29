‘Disaster’, ‘Zero ambition’ – Many Millwall fans react to significant player news

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are yet to agree a new contract with Jed Wallace.

Gary Rowett provided the update on the player’s future recently and it appears that the 27-year-old’s future at the New Den is unclear for the time being at least.

It is said that the forward wants to remain in South London, however he is now into the final year of his current deal, which is a factor that could complicate matters if another club was to put in a bid for his services this summer.

After seeing the former Portsmouth man net 11 goals and five assists last term, the Lions are understandably eager to tie down their talisman.

Naturally the news on Wallace’s future prompted quite the reaction from the Millwall faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from supporters on Twitter.

Pains me to say it but might be time to cash in, get a decent fee for him and use it to strengthen with 2 or 3 new signings. — Merv Payne 💙 (@mervpayne) June 28, 2021

This shows me Jed is not convinced we're going to push for promotion. Shame — Mark Le Normand 🇬🇧🇻🇨 (@marknorman3) June 28, 2021

Take what we can now then — Danny Watts (@Danny_Watts99) June 28, 2021

Really tough situation for the club now with this — Luke Pullen (@pullenlukeee) June 28, 2021

Sell him then, No point letting him go for free, If he wanted to sign he would. He is 27 might as well get a decent pay day from someone. — Dave (@Snowflake198) June 28, 2021

B a disaster if he leaves . Need to offer more . He wants to stay . So sell another squad player use his wages for Jed . — Rob Morgan (@RobM661) June 28, 2021

Can’t blame him, as at 27 this will be his biggest contract in his career. Been a decent servant for the club. Been our best player for the last 3 seasons at least. He’s earned himself a decent pay day. But please please don’t let him run down his contract, sell him 🙏🏼 — Danny Hyland (@HylandTweets) June 28, 2021

Obviously been decent for us but you have to wonder where he could go and what he’s do. Stay and keep on being one of our best and loved by all or go to not stand out somewhere else but ok for financial reasons more so — BL10 CBL (@BL10CBL) June 28, 2021

Can’t blame the guy, we’ve got zero ambition. — 💙🦁 (@lrworld9) June 28, 2021

Sell him — Harry (@harrysimmy94) June 28, 2021