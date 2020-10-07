‘Disaster’ – Many Rotherham United fans react to club update

Rotherham have confirmed that defender Chiedozie Ogbene is facing a number of months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in training ahead of their Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Since suffering the problem, the 23-year-old has undergone surgery and Millers boss Paul Warne doesn’t except Ogbene to be involved against until after the New Year.

He’d featured in all of Rotherham’s Championship matches prior to his setback, but now could miss up to 18 league fixtures as he recovers from going under the knife on Monday which repaired the damage to his cartilage.

In his first campaign at the New York Stadium, Ogbene played a key role in helping the Millers secure promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking last term, and understandably, supporters were devastated when the news of the extent of the injury was confirmed this afternoon.

Look at some of the best reactions below.

Struggling to put a positive spin on this. We need someone to drive us up the pitch so we are not penned in defending with limited possession. Disaster. — Sefton Howie (@sefmiller) October 7, 2020

What I wanna do to the admin. pic.twitter.com/twnGkxMcYF — Brick (@AlexWillis1889) October 7, 2020

This is such a blow 😞 Hope the recovery goes well @EdozieOgbene – I’m sure you’ll come back as strong as before! — The_RUFC (@The_RUFC) October 7, 2020

That is absolutely disastrous!!! — Gazza /// (@garypritchard74) October 7, 2020

FOUR MONTHS? i thought it was only six to eight weeks?😳😳😳😳 — Owen Connell (@Owen__Connell) October 7, 2020

Massive blow you’ll soon be back terrorising defences #UTM — Martin Barraclough ⚽ (@MarttheMiller) October 7, 2020