‘Disaster’, ‘Destined for relegation’ – Many Barnsley fans react to recent events v Nottingham Forest

Many Barnsley fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last night at Oakwell in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tykes went ahead in the contest early on, with Cauley Woodrow dispatching from the penalty spot after 20 minutes on the clock, before their efforts went to waste in the second half as Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban scored to turn the game on it’s head in Forest’s favour.

That result leaves Barnsley sitting in 21st place after 10 games played, with the Yorkshire side having only picked up one league victory so far this season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Oakwell faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Barnsley failed to win again.

GET SCHOPP OUT OF OUR CLUB RIGHT NOW — Ben Hardcastle (@BenHardcastle13) September 29, 2021

Forest are one of worst teams in league and they didn’t need to get out of second gear to beat us. Get rid — Joseph (@josephtoconnor) September 29, 2021

I feel for Schopp having to follow last season, but this formation ain’t gonna work playing this way. We don’t need 3 up top. Let’s have an extra body in midfield. — Chris Nock (@OakwellChris) September 29, 2021

534 minutes since we last scored from open play. Schopp out. — JL Shell (@JodyShelley86) September 29, 2021

Just get rid and all is forgiven lads, cheers 👍🏻 — Connor (@ConnorG_1996) September 29, 2021

Disappointing doesn’t come near to describing that tonight. I will be disappointed if the manager isn’t packing his bags right now — Ben Steele (@BenSteele13) September 29, 2021

Dear @BarnsleyFC we've got to be a unit, the fans and the players love each other but the club are letting us all down. Data driven solid structure is easy to rip open. We all saw it. Use the data to be unpredictable. If Schopp is following orders do what Val did rip it up! — Mikey D 🦁🦁🦁 Barnsley fan 🔴💪 (@MrMikeyMooshoo) September 29, 2021

Never once have I complained til now but do it before its too late.

Just no ideas all over the field, definitely destined for relegation at this rate. — John Fairweather (@JohnFairweather) September 29, 2021

It comes from the top, watching the coaches on the pitch before the players came out to warm up – hands in pockets and heads low, no spirit in the club at the moment. Sad. — Clark Hodges (@cjh0672) September 30, 2021

Got to go before it’s too late .. stop the happy clapping , he’s out of his depth needs replacing immediately .. SCHOPP OUT — Dave IV Ray (@jn28red) September 29, 2021

Tactical disaster. High defensive line against all that pace. Warning signs and let off’s all through first half. Very very very disappointing evening at Oakwell. — Steven O'Connor (@diggerbarns) September 29, 2021

its time to go marcus — Max (@maxha4dman) September 29, 2021

Disappointing? That's an understatement don't you think — JayBFC (@bfc_jay) September 29, 2021