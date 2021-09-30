Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Disaster’, ‘Destined for relegation’ – Many Barnsley fans react to recent events v Nottingham Forest

Published

10 mins ago

on

Many Barnsley fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last night at Oakwell in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tykes went ahead in the contest early on, with Cauley Woodrow dispatching from the penalty spot after 20 minutes on the clock, before their efforts went to waste in the second half as Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban scored to turn the game on it’s head in Forest’s favour.

That result leaves Barnsley sitting in 21st place after 10 games played, with the Yorkshire side having only picked up one league victory so far this season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Oakwell faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

23 questions about some of Barnsley’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23

How old is John Stones?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Barnsley failed to win again.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disaster’, ‘Destined for relegation’ – Many Barnsley fans react to recent events v Nottingham Forest

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: