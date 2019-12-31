‘Disaster’, ‘0-3 to Leeds’ – These West Brom fans are concerned after update on duo

West Brom will be without Grady Diangana when they take on Leeds United in tomorrow’s huge Championship clash at The Hawthorns.

The winger, who has established himself as one of the best players in the division with his performances in the opening five months, was forced off against Birmingham earlier this month and is yet to return.

Boss Slaven Bilic had hoped to have him back for the visit of the Whites, but he confirmed to the official site this afternoon that Diangana won’t be involved – along with Nathan Ferguson.

It’s no coincidence that the Baggies have failed to win in the three games since they lost Diangana and they have dropped to second on goal difference as a result.

Therefore, there is a slight bit of concern among some Albion fans and that has increased following this injury update from the Croatian.

