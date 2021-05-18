‘Disappointing to see’, ‘Wow’ – These Watford fans react as club share important squad update

Watford are planning for life in the Premier League, with the club announcing the players they have released and retained ahead of next season.

ℹ️ We can confirm our retained & released list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 18, 2021

As is the case with clubs up and down the country, the Hornets have had to make calls on the players who are to be out-of-contract in the summer, and the details were shared on the official site this afternoon.

Most notably, Carlos Sánchez is leaving after his short-term deal, with the Colombian playing his part in the run-in as Watford finished the job.

Elsewhere, Jerome Sinclair, Mitchel Bergkamp and Sam Dalby are leaving Vicarage Road, whilst seven academy players have been offered professional contracts following impressive seasons.

As you would expect, the decisions made by Watford got the fans talking, with many showing appreciation to Sanchez for his impact, and others debated some youngsters who perhaps haven’t fulfilled their potential.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Bayli Spencer-Adams and Carlos Sanchez released, but Rob Elliott gets a new deal pic.twitter.com/VAiPxXkacV — Luke (@lukebird_03) May 18, 2021

Jerome Sinclair leaving? End of an era — Jack (@jfwfc) May 18, 2021

I was convinced Dalby was gonna do bits for us 😣 — Jack. (@J_Griffiths3) May 18, 2021

The best news on the entire list is the offer of a pro contract to Dante Baptiste. That lad will go far. Hopefully it is with us. — Kev Andrews (@k3vpa) May 18, 2021

Wow! Bergkamp leaving already?? — Si Parris (@jessaroo12) May 18, 2021

Carlos Sanchez, I won’t forget that 2nd half against Reading, steadied the game and every game he gave 100%, all the best for the future La Roca https://t.co/DZjZxAeH82 — H (@DeulofeuSZN) May 18, 2021

La Roca gone, was a very solid midfielder and would've loved to see him in the Prem. However the big standout one for me is Bergkamp and Spencer-Adams. 2 really good academy talents who I thought would go on to good things. Disappointing to see really. https://t.co/SuOKv0Ncg2 — 𝙃𝙚𝙣𝙧𝙮 🐝 (@WFCHenry) May 18, 2021