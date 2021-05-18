Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Disappointing to see’, ‘Wow’ – These Watford fans react as club share important squad update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Watford are planning for life in the Premier League, with the club announcing the players they have released and retained ahead of next season.

As is the case with clubs up and down the country, the Hornets have had to make calls on the players who are to be out-of-contract in the summer, and the details were shared on the official site this afternoon.

Most notably, Carlos Sánchez is leaving after his short-term deal, with the Colombian playing his part in the run-in as Watford finished the job.

Elsewhere, Jerome Sinclair, Mitchel Bergkamp and Sam Dalby are leaving Vicarage Road, whilst seven academy players have been offered professional contracts following impressive seasons.

19 facts you may not know about Vicarage Road – But are they true?

1 of 19

The ground has a capacity of over 24,500.

As you would expect, the decisions made by Watford got the fans talking, with many showing appreciation to Sanchez for his impact, and others debated some youngsters who perhaps haven’t fulfilled their potential.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disappointing to see’, ‘Wow’ – These Watford fans react as club share important squad update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: