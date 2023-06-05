This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more..

Former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is the latest name to be linked with the Leicester City vacancy.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Leicester have joined Leeds United in showing interest in appointing Gerrard as their new manager.

Dean Smith had been in interim charge at the club, and it is expected that he will depart. The club will look for a new permanent manager, with Gerrard's name the latest to emerge.

Would Steven Gerrard be a good appointment for Leicester City?

We asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this news and whether they believe Gerrard would be a good appointment for the Foxes.

Brett Worthington

This could be a disappointing appointment.

Despite relegation, Leicester are not a club that is in dire straits or needs to be ripped up and started again.

The club needs to find the right manager and make the correct choices regarding players, and while Gerrard has shown at times that he is a good manager, I think there are better options out there.

Gerrard was a success with Rangers and deserved the plaudits he got, but when he came to Villa, he never really impressed. Unai Emery’s recent success with the same side has made Gerrard's job look even worse.

The former Liverpool man will be wounded and eager to prove himself, but Leicester can’t afford to stay in the Championship for too long, and with his disappointing spell at Villa Park still fresh, Leicester may be better off looking elsewhere this summer.

Adam Jones

Gerrard has won a league title before, winning the Scottish Premiership.

That's promising for a side that will be looking to win the Championship - but has he done enough to earn a move to the King Power Stadium?

Things seemed to fall apart for Gerrard at Aston Villa when Mick Beale left and with the latter unlikely to leave Ibrox to link up with the Liverpool legend again, it may be a good idea if the Foxes look elsewhere.

They need to have an excellent, proven coach in charge and not just a big name, although some would argue that Gerrard is both.

He certainly wouldn't be the worst option and is probably one of the better candidates out there, but he shouldn't be the only name on their shortlist.

Declan Harte

Gerrard has a mixed experience to his name.

The 43-year-old did quite well in Scotland with Rangers.

However, his time at Aston Villa left a lot to be desired, especially in the wake of how well Unai Emery has turned things around since his departure.

Everything fell apart for the former midfielder when Michael Beale left as his assistant, and it remains to be seen whether he has what it takes to do it without the current Rangers boss.

That would make this a risky appointment from Leicester’s point of view as the Foxes need a guarantee of success with their next manager in order to fight for promotion.

Avoiding Gerrard for the time being remains their smartest option for now.