Disappointing player news emerges for Huddersfield Town ahead of Brentford test

Huddersfield Town are going to be without Danny Ward this weekend when they travel to Brentford, with Carlos Corberan revealing the forward needs a scan on his hamstring issue.

Ward was re-signed by Corberan earlier this summer, but he’s managed only 79 minutes of action since returning, which came in the 1-0 defeat to Rochdale in the League Cup.

Corberan has provided an update on the striker ahead of a testing trip to Brentford, where he revealed that a scan was needed on an hamstring injury.

As per the club’s media stream, Corberan said: “Unfortunately we won’t have Danny Ward in the squad.

“He felt something in his hamstring. We will need a scan next week to see how long it’ll take.”

With Karlan Grant not involved at this moment in time, Corberan is lacking options in attack, but there’s more positive news of Fraizer Campbell, who after a full week of training is available.

Huddersfield began the 2020/21 season with that defeat to Rochdale and things failed to pick up in their opening Championship fixture.

Norwich City struck late at the John Smith’s Stadium last weekend to beat them 1-0.

The Verdict

This is disappointing news on the 28-year-old.

Ward’s signing was supposed to bolster Corberan’s attacking options, but his injury sounds a complex one and Town now find themselves sweating on further updates.

When you take a step back and look at the Huddersfield squad, there’s a need for more depth in the attacking areas.

That’s one priority in the final month of the transfer window.

