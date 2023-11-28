Highlights West Bromwich Albion have secured an additional loan from MSD Holdings, indicating that a takeover may not be as close as previously believed.

The loan will support the club's day-to-day business operations and suggests that funding costs have increased.

The news of the loan could be a blow for manager Carlos Corberan, as it may hinder his ability to make transfers in the January window to solidify the team's top six position, according to Carlton Palmer.

Things are going extremely well for West Bromwich Albion right now on the pitch, with Carlos Corberan's side sitting comfortably inside the play-off spots of the Championship.

And supporters for a good while now have been hoping that things will get better away from the on-field performances as well, especially when it comes to a club takeover.

Chinese business person Guochuan Lai's running of Albion has been a source of frustration, but there are multiple interested parties in the Midlands outfit and there has been hope and expectation that a deal can be done before the end of the year.

However, the latest update from the club doesn't give off too much positivity, and it involves investment company MSD Holdings.

What is West Brom's latest agreement with MSD Holdings?

On Monday, West Brom confirmed via their official website that they had secured an additional loan from MSD Holdings - an investment firm linked to American billionaire Michael Dell - for an undisclosed sum.

MSD Holdings have previously financed loans to clubs such as Derby County in the past, and in December 2022 it was revealed that they had agreed a £20 million loan with the Baggies after the Championship outfit suffered from cash flow issues.

That particular loan was taken out over four years and also included interest, with the loan secured against all of West Brom's assets including their stadium and the playing squad, but they have gone back for more, presumably as costs have risen even further.

Once a takeover is agreed, it is likely that there will be no more need for loans and that MSD's funds will be paid back, but it remains to be seen when that will actually be.

Is West Brom's latest MSD Holdings loan a blow for Carlos Corberan?

Former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the news of a fresh loan taken out by the club means that a takeover is not as close as once thought, and it could be a big blow ahead of the January transfer window with Corberan's side perhaps needing that extra boost to make sure their top six position is solid as a rock.

"West Brom are believed to have secured more funding from MSD Holdings," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"The Championship club borrowed £20 million last December to be paid back after four years with interest.

"It's not stated how much extra funding West Brom have obtained.

"The new loan will support the ongoing funding of the football clubs general business operations from day to day.

"This is not the news that fans or Carlos Corberan wanted to hear as it was believed a takeover deal was imminent and could've been completed for Christmas in time for Carlos to do some business in the January transfer window.

"Talks are still ongoing with interested parties who want to buy the club, but it seems with the news of further borrowing, the takeover won't be completed as quickly as people would have anticipated.

"This is disappointing news for Corberan, who oversaw an impressive win over second-placed Ipswich over the weekend to take West Brom to fifth place in the Championship.

"Corberan has been identifying several players he would have liked to have brought to the club in January, but it looks like it will be a quiet January transfer window once again for the Baggies."