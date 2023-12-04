Highlights Pellistri's disappointing performance in a pressure situation could affect his chances of being loaned to Leicester City or Sunderland.

Amad Diallo, who could potentially replace Pellistri in the squad, may prefer to return to Sunderland for rehabilitation and rebuilding his confidence.

Diallo's potential return to Sunderland depends on whether he is given a chance to play for Manchester United and how other players perform for the team.

Sunderland and Leicester City may have reason to be frustrated after seeing Facundo Pellistri's performance off the bench in Manchester United's pivotal Champions League game against Galatasaray.

It was a must-win game for Manchester United as they had been woeful in Europe's elite competition up to that point and even though they went two goals up in the early stages, they were still unable to grab that vital victory.

The game finished 3-3, meaning that Erik ten Hag's side have to beat Bayern Munich in their last group game whilst hoping the other match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen ends in a draw.

When the game was all square they had plenty of chances and Pellistri had some of the best to make himself a hero when he was on the pitch.

He played 12 minutes and had three shots with two off-target (Sofascore) but in every instance, he could have made a better decision by making a pass or shooting in a different corner.

The young winger does not look ready to be playing first team football for the Red Devils, which could be bad news for Leicester, Sunderland and any other EFL club keen on signing Amad Diallo on loan in January.

Why is Pellistri's display bad news for Leicester City and Sunderland?

Pellistri is a wide option that Ten Hag has turned to at times this term, with the 21-year-old viewed as a future star at the club, and handed starts in big games against Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace.

However, given his recent performances, you have to wonder and with the Dutchman under pressure, you have to wonder whether his patience might be wearing thin.

With Diallo, who proved his goal threat on loan last term, set to return from a knee injury soon, Pellistri could fall below the Ivory Coast international in the pecking order.

If that's the case, it might be hard for Leicester and Sunderland, who were interested in the summer, to return for the Man United man next month.

Last season, Diallo was outstanding out on loan to Sunderland, scoring 13 goals in the Championship as they reached the play-offs and, according to a report, he was eager to do his rehabilitation back at the club rather than at Manchester United.

They've been linked again ahead of January but are likely to face significant competition from the EFL.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

The Black Cats didn't really replace him in the summer either, as they didn't sign any out-and-out wingers, and have been over-reliant on Jack Clarke this term.

Leicester brought in Stephy Mavididi, Issahaku Fatawu, Yunus Akgun and Kasey McAteer, but they were linked with Diallo at the start of the campaign and a loan deal in January could help them in their promotion push.

But both clubs may now miss out - with Pellistri's struggles likely to mean Amad gets his chance at Old Trafford.