Leeds United have set an asking price worth around £20 to 25 million for Illan Meslier, according to Football Insider.

The shot-stopper has been in Daniel Farke’s side for the team’s opening three league fixtures of the new campaign.

The Frenchman is set to remain in the starting lineup despite the speculation over his future.

However, the Yorkshire club’s intention remains to cash-in on the 23-year-old before the 1 September deadline.

Leeds see the player as a high value asset that can be sold for a big profit, so would like to receive a fee for him before the window closes.

The Championship side are hoping to fund another wave of fresh additions, with a midfielder, left-back and forward all being targeted.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Illan Meslier?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that Meslier is a very talented goalkeeper so it would be disappointing if he were to depart Elland Road.

However, he has highlighted links to Bayern Munich’s Alex Nubel as a viable alternative to the French U21 international.

“It’s been reported that Leeds United are prepared to listen to offers for talented goalkeeper Illan Meslier,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Although he had difficult times last season, he’s still a very, very talented goalkeeper.

“But it’s rumoured that Leeds are interested in signing Bayern’s Alex Nubel, but to be able to bring him in they have to sell Illan Meslier.

“Now it’s reported that the fee would be around £10-20 million, so it would be a significant profit on the 23-year-old.

“But disappointing for Leeds to see a very top goalkeeper leave the football club.”

Meslier has been with the club since 2020, initially joining on loan before making a permanent move to Yorkshire in the summer.

He was a key part of the team under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, but lost his place in the side under Sam Allardyce.

Farke has installed him back as the first-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, but his future may yet lie elsewhere.

Leeds have suffered a slow start to life back in the second tier, drawing two and losing one of their first three games.

This has left the team sitting 19th in the table, despite having been tipped by many to win automatic promotion to the Premier League this campaign.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Ipswich Town on 26 August.

Is Illan Meslier worth £20 million?

Meslier showed a lot of promise during Leeds’ time in the Premier League, especially given his age.

But it remains to be seen whether a club will fork out that much for the player at this stage of the window.

A lot of clubs have been in the market for new goalkeepers this summer and nobody has made a firm move for Meslier.

That does indicate that there isn’t too much interest in signing the Frenchman, which could mean Leeds’ price tag is putting off potential buyers.

Leeds are running out of time to cash-in on the player, and it would not come as a surprise if he were to remain at Elland Road.