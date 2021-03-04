‘Disappointing’ – Charlie Austin issues honest verdict on QPR’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley

QPR were left frustrated at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday evening, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Barnsley.

The visitors took the lead early on through Daryl Dike, before Charlie Austin netted the equaliser with his fifth goal of the season since re-signing for the club.

But Barnsley went back in front as Alex Mowatt’s well-placed free-kick gave Seny Dieng no chance in the QPR goal. Carlton Morris then made it 3-1, to make it three matches without a win for Mark Warburton’s side.

QPR are now sat 17th in the Championship table, and find themselves just eight points adrift of the relegation zone, which makes for slightly concerning reading heading into their final 14 matches of this year’s campaign.

Austin took to Twitter following the defeat, and labelled it as ‘not good enough’, as the Hoops continue to struggle to put together a strong run of form heading into the final few months of the 2020/21 season.

Disappointing result tonight, too a man not good enough! pic.twitter.com/rhCB1MhdJc — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) March 3, 2021

Austin and his QPR team-mates are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on Bristol City, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against Nigel Pearson’s side at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict:

It was a frustrating defeat to take for the Hoops.

Austin will be pleased to get on the scoresheet once again, but the defeat will be what he’s most concerned about.

Barnsley’s high intensity style of play has caused teams a real problem in recent weeks, and QPR won’t be the last team to experience that this season.

The QPR supporters won’t want to see this year’s campaign fizzle out though, so it’s important that they bounce back from this defeat and put together a positive run of results from now until the end of this year’s campaign. I don’t think QPR should be too worried about the thought of relegation this season, as their games in hand should see them pick up points this term.