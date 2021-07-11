‘Disappointed’, ‘Strange’ – Plenty of QPR fans fume as player’s departure is finalised

QPR have announced that Olamide Shodipo has signed for League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal.

Shodipo spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Oxford United, and caught the eye with some strong performances for the U’s last term.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for Oxford, and chipped in with 12 goals and three assists, as Karl Robinson’s side finished sixth in the third tier standings.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Darren Moore.

The Owls were relegated from the second tier last term, and will be hoping that Shodipo can make an instant impact at Hillsborough.

How well do you know QPR's celebrity supporters?

1 of 20 How old is Michael Gove? 51 53 55 57

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to react to the news of Shodipo’s departure being confirmed, with some not being pleased by the club’s decision to loan him out again this season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Don't understand that one unless there might be a deal regarding windass. — kevin davis (@DKevinas) July 11, 2021

Well disappointed whats he got to do to get a shot at the first team!! Strange decision 🤔 — qpr barnes (@warnockisagod) July 11, 2021

Disappointed. Got the talent and would be ready for the 1st team IMO. If not starting 11 he would train with those who are very well — Dan G (@danqprman) July 11, 2021

Fair enough, another season of progression in a competitive league, hopefully plays week in week out which we can’t guarantee — Tom (@TLewo98) July 11, 2021

Thought he may be used this season after his loan spell last season 🤔a little strange that #QPR — Andrew (@awills84) July 11, 2021

All the best! 👊👊 — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) July 11, 2021

Must be part of a Windass deal… surely… he deserves a proper shot at the first team especially after his performances last season. Smash it 🔵⚪🙌🏻 — 𝕮𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓 (@C_R_S__) July 11, 2021

He is 24 why loan him out might as well sell him https://t.co/wXMHWa047Y — Bradley Allen (@BradleyAllen17) July 11, 2021

hope we keep him 😢 https://t.co/nZ0mF7irY7 — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙮𝙌𝙥𝙧𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬 (@BrightsideShaw) July 11, 2021

Was genuinely excited to see him play 😩 https://t.co/KrrEeofiXw — DeezerTheGeezer (@DaraSpring) July 11, 2021