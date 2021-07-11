‘Disappointed’, ‘Strange’ – Plenty of QPR fans fume as player’s departure is finalised

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR have announced that Olamide Shodipo has signed for League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal. 

Shodipo spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Oxford United, and caught the eye with some strong performances for the U’s last term.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for Oxford, and chipped in with 12 goals and three assists, as Karl Robinson’s side finished sixth in the third tier standings.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Darren Moore.

The Owls were relegated from the second tier last term, and will be hoping that Shodipo can make an instant impact at Hillsborough.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to react to the news of Shodipo’s departure being confirmed, with some not being pleased by the club’s decision to loan him out again this season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


