Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Disappointed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former player makes EFL switch

Published

6 mins ago

on

Watford have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign defender Achraf Lazaar on a short-term contract until the end of the 2020/21 season. 

The Hornets have revealed that they hold an option to exten dhis stay at Vicarage Road for another season though, and he’ll be eager to play his part in their promotion bid this term.

Xisco Munoz’s side are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and are seven points adrift of second-placed Norwich City heading into their final 18 matches of this year’s league campaign.

Lazaar will be no stranger to the Championship, having made four appearances in an injury-hit spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2018/19 season.

Were each of these former Watford players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Was Abdoulaye Doucoure left or right footed?

He returned to Newcastle United after that loan spell, before having his contract terminated in early February, which has since seen him move to Watford.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters were quick to take to social media to react to the news of Lazaar’s arrival at Vicarage Road.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disappointed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former player makes EFL switch

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: