‘Disappointed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as former player makes EFL switch

Watford have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign defender Achraf Lazaar on a short-term contract until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Hornets have revealed that they hold an option to exten dhis stay at Vicarage Road for another season though, and he’ll be eager to play his part in their promotion bid this term.

Xisco Munoz’s side are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and are seven points adrift of second-placed Norwich City heading into their final 18 matches of this year’s league campaign.

Lazaar will be no stranger to the Championship, having made four appearances in an injury-hit spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2018/19 season.

Were each of these former Watford players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Was Abdoulaye Doucoure left or right footed? Left Right

He returned to Newcastle United after that loan spell, before having his contract terminated in early February, which has since seen him move to Watford.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters were quick to take to social media to react to the news of Lazaar’s arrival at Vicarage Road.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Wish Sheffield Wednesday had re signed him — Paul Newby (@pnewbster) February 12, 2021

Fantastic player when on loan at @swfc but legs are made of biscuits. — Antony Brown (@AntonyJBrown) February 11, 2021

When on loan at Wednesday he got injured early so we dint see much of him but his performances prior weren’t bad low risk potentially good reward if he comes good for your — Asher (@LouisAsher1) February 11, 2021

sigh — matt (@mattttswfc) February 11, 2021

But he couldn’t sign for anyone in England 😂🤣 #swfc https://t.co/GmmD9odF4J — Caulkett (@Caulkett92) February 11, 2021

What happened to him not being available 🤥🤷🏼‍♂️ #swfc https://t.co/Ze0ENLMHQ9 — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) February 11, 2021

Think We’ve dodged a bullet here. Played 4 games for us and got injured. Only played 26 games in last 4 years. Don’t think we need any more injury prone players. https://t.co/o4bumKfrRJ — alfie greaves (@alfiegreaves2) February 11, 2021

Wasn’t good enough for us according to some 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/s98BbzALPn — Andrew Scholey (@Scoz1985) February 11, 2021

Disappointed is an understatement https://t.co/pAk6gPGoP3 — Will Fowler (@willfowler1867) February 11, 2021