Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Disappointed’ – Many Watford fans react as Manchester United make player decision

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Watford fans have been reacting to the latest report that Manchester United have recalled midfielder James Garner and are potentially ready to send him out on loan to another Championship club.

Garner arrived at Vicarage Road on loan from Manchester United in the summer looking to make a real impact for the Hornets in midfield, but despite making 20 appearances in the Championship he has only managed 12 starts and he has managed to provide just one assist during those matches (Sofascore). The 19-year-old has started to find game time harder to come by in recent weeks.

The midfielder has seen his chances since Xisco Munez took over from Vladimir Ivic limited and he has found himself behind the likes of Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverly. That has seen him be their fourth-choice option and given the switch to a 4-4-2 set up his prospects of getting regular minutes during the rest of the campaign have decreased.

Deeney? Sarr? – Can you name which Watford player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

Who scored Watford's goal in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough?

It has now been reported by the Athletic that United have terminated the midfielder’s loan spell with Watford. The Premier League giants are hoping that they can manage to sort out a loan move for him to another side in the English second tier before Monday’s transfer window deadline. The 19-year-old is thought to be interesting QPR and Nottingham Forest, according to the Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal.

Many Watford fans were left frustrated that the loan spell for Garner has not worked out, and some of those were insisting that the Hornets would now need to bring in another midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disappointed’ – Many Watford fans react as Manchester United make player decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: