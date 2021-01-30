‘Disappointed’ – Many Watford fans react as Manchester United make player decision

A number of Watford fans have been reacting to the latest report that Manchester United have recalled midfielder James Garner and are potentially ready to send him out on loan to another Championship club.

Garner arrived at Vicarage Road on loan from Manchester United in the summer looking to make a real impact for the Hornets in midfield, but despite making 20 appearances in the Championship he has only managed 12 starts and he has managed to provide just one assist during those matches (Sofascore). The 19-year-old has started to find game time harder to come by in recent weeks.

The midfielder has seen his chances since Xisco Munez took over from Vladimir Ivic limited and he has found himself behind the likes of Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverly. That has seen him be their fourth-choice option and given the switch to a 4-4-2 set up his prospects of getting regular minutes during the rest of the campaign have decreased.

It has now been reported by the Athletic that United have terminated the midfielder’s loan spell with Watford. The Premier League giants are hoping that they can manage to sort out a loan move for him to another side in the English second tier before Monday’s transfer window deadline. The 19-year-old is thought to be interesting QPR and Nottingham Forest, according to the Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal.

Many Watford fans were left frustrated that the loan spell for Garner has not worked out, and some of those were insisting that the Hornets would now need to bring in another midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Disappointing. He did ok for us I thought. Wish him the best of luck. He’s a promising young man — SKB (@SimmyKB) January 29, 2021

Understandably so. He’s on loan to gather experience which is not going to be forthcoming. Only criticism was his set pieces which were very poor and yet we persisted with him. — Edward Hayter (@EddHayter) January 29, 2021

I have no problem with the loan being terminated, he wasn’t up to it with us and deserves a chance elsewhere. What I will have a problem with would be not getting in a decent level midfielder before deadline day. https://t.co/rl9xSQ0SlW — Watford Speak (@watfordspeak) January 29, 2021

His profile seemed like one that would suit us, but the player/opportunity just wasn't a good fit. Best of luck to him in the future! #WatfordFC https://t.co/nlDrM30EOT — Hanson Ho ⚽ 🥌 ⚾ (@bidetofevil) January 29, 2021

Shame it hasn’t worked out for both parties. Just hope this doesn’t hinder us getting highly rated and promising players from the higher end of the PL moving forward. Hope the kid goes on to make a name for himself and have a good career. https://t.co/R2b1pdUIoW — Stuart Levy (@StuLevy2) January 29, 2021

Good news and the best move for both parties. Doubt the Garner loan would have been terminated if a replacement wasn’t lined up. Suspect Léa Siliki is first choice with Delph as backup. #watfordfc https://t.co/v7v2US4EJT — Jack (@JackCian99) January 29, 2021

Would have to think we have someone lined up to come in otherwise this seems very badly thought out losing Capoue and Garner and having no incoming would be insanity #WatfordFC https://t.co/bJPWSUH0th — Matt Jackson (@mattjack389) January 29, 2021