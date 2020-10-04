‘Disappointed’, ‘I’ll take it’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to stalemate with Stoke City

Birmingham City earned a well deserved point at Stoke City on Sunday, although may have felt it should have been all three.

Harlee Dean opened the scoring in the second-half with a brilliant header and it looked as though Blues were going to come away with all three points.

However, Nick Powell levelled in the last couple of minutes to claim a point for the Potters and ruin Birmingham’s chances of taking all three home.

Since Aitor Karanka took over at the club, Birmingham have looked much tougher to beat and the Blues have showed real character at the start of the season.

They’re now four games unbeaten in the Championship and look as though they could push for a lot higher finish than they did in the last campaign.

Here’s how the supporters reacted to the performance against Stoke on Sunday…

Can you get 100% in this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this? Reece Brown Darren Ambrose Robin Shroot Mark Duffy

– You take a point away from home

– Ivan Sanchez is unreal

– Etheridge is a breathe of fresh air

– Dean has turned into Maldini

– Still unbeaten this season We go again after the international break 🤝 #bcfc — Kian Lennon (@lennonkian_) October 4, 2020

Karanka did us with that silly tactical switch, way too early for that. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) October 4, 2020

Disappointing to not take all 3 points but maintain our very steady start to the season considering who we have played and our end to last season. 4 games in unbeaten, areas to work on but there’s been positives from each game. — Bam Bam (@Pooleybluenose) October 4, 2020

Another point to add to the unbeaten start. We looked much better when Crowley came on, that 3 behind the striker could really be deadly. Also, whoever signed Sanchez on a free give that man a pay rise #BCFC — Jamie Wall (@_JamieWall) October 4, 2020

Unlucky not to get all three, ball only just crept over. I’ll take it, well done lads , unbeaten pic.twitter.com/e6YyjRLDVz — BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) October 4, 2020

Disappointed with Karanka going so deep with still 1/4 of match remaining…#negative — Gary Bosco (@bosco_gary) October 4, 2020

Rome wasnt built in a day. seems some players are still adjusting to the new style but still unbeaten and I would've taken that after those lockdown performances — Lewis Cafferty (@lewis_cafferty) October 4, 2020