Birmingham City

‘Disappointed’, ‘I’ll take it’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to stalemate with Stoke City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Birmingham City earned a well deserved point at Stoke City on Sunday, although may have felt it should have been all three.

Harlee Dean opened the scoring in the second-half with a brilliant header and it looked as though Blues were going to come away with all three points.

However, Nick Powell levelled in the last couple of minutes to claim a point for the Potters and ruin Birmingham’s chances of taking all three home.

Since Aitor Karanka took over at the club, Birmingham have looked much tougher to beat and the Blues have showed real character at the start of the season.

They’re now four games unbeaten in the Championship and look as though they could push for a lot higher finish than they did in the last campaign.

Here’s how the supporters reacted to the performance against Stoke on Sunday…

