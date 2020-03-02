Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Disappointed’, ‘I feel ill’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as XI vs Boro announced

Nottingham Forest will look to close the gap on the top two tonight when they take on struggling Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

An important 1-0 win at Cardiff last week ended a poor run of form for the Reds and they will look to build on that tonight, although boss Sabri Lamouchi has been forced into a change as Tiago Silva misses out.

The talented attacking midfielder has been replaced by Alfa Semedo, meaning Joao Carvalho has once again failed to get in the XI.

It also means Ryan Yates has been handed another start despite failing to make an impact in recent weeks, with the academy graduate replaced at half-time against the Bluebirds.

Elsewhere, the team virtually picks itself as Lamouchi has a settled defensive unit and Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi supporting Lewis Grabban.

Yet, it was the decision to not play Carvalho over Yates that has been the talking point, with many fans unhappy.

Here we look at some of the comments…


