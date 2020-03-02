‘Disappointed’, ‘I feel ill’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as XI vs Boro announced

Nottingham Forest will look to close the gap on the top two tonight when they take on struggling Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

An important 1-0 win at Cardiff last week ended a poor run of form for the Reds and they will look to build on that tonight, although boss Sabri Lamouchi has been forced into a change as Tiago Silva misses out.

Tonight's team news is in 👊🔴 Brought to you in association with @FootballIndex #NFFC pic.twitter.com/k9gUeunpbO — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 2, 2020

The talented attacking midfielder has been replaced by Alfa Semedo, meaning Joao Carvalho has once again failed to get in the XI.

It also means Ryan Yates has been handed another start despite failing to make an impact in recent weeks, with the academy graduate replaced at half-time against the Bluebirds.

Elsewhere, the team virtually picks itself as Lamouchi has a settled defensive unit and Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi supporting Lewis Grabban.

Yet, it was the decision to not play Carvalho over Yates that has been the talking point, with many fans unhappy.

Here we look at some of the comments…

I feel ill — joe (@_jsmith77) March 2, 2020

Surelyyyyyy ya got to be playing Semedo for Sow and Carvalho for Silva?! Will really miss those two, come on you reds! — 𝔧𝔧 𝔞𝔯𝔪𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔤 (@JJisRad) March 2, 2020

I honestly thought he’d play Carvalho tbh — Daniel (@Daniel20616003) March 2, 2020

Can never understand why yates gets such a hammering don't think he is any worse than semado and he's one of our own — Sam (@mosse_the) March 2, 2020

Disappointed no Carvalho, but equally pleased Semedo has a chance again. Changed the dynamic of the second half at Cardiff when he came on. #COYR !!!! — Matt Buxton (@TrickyBiccy) March 2, 2020

Please sell Carvalho and get some money for the poor lad. What a season he’s had. Must be falling apart mentally. — Back Post Prod. (@backpostprod) March 2, 2020

Good lineup not the biggest Yates fan but strong side to battle for 60 minutes. Then drop alfa 1 deeper for carv to come on and either win the game or help keep the ball a bit better — Ben Griffiths (@BenGrif58609589) March 2, 2020