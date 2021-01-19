‘Disappointed’, ‘Give the lad a chance’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to key transfer news

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Richard Keogh on a deal until the end of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s squad has been hit with injuries over the entire course of the season, with Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Tommy Elphick amongst the senior centre-backs currently out of action.

Keogh’s arrival has been announced this lunchtime, with the 34-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Huddersfield until the end of the season.

The centre-back was with Derby County up until 2019/20, even captaining the Rams to the play-off final in 2018/19, when they beat Leeds United over two legs in the semi-final and then lost to Aston Villa at Wembley.

He’s spent the last six months with MK Dons in League One, making 18 league starts and a further three appearances in cup competitions.

On the face of things, Keogh signing is a positive move for Huddersfield as they look to stay competitive and aid the development of players like Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

However, the announcement of the former Irish international defender has split fans.

We dive into their reaction here…

it's a good job games are being played behind closed doors because i don't think the fans would be too pleased with him in the side! Luckily we won't get to see him play live! — DS!! (@daveswithy) January 19, 2021

Our lord and saviour has arrived. pic.twitter.com/2mDcJvNWnl — Jai (@jaisinghhhh) January 19, 2021

KEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEOGH — Jakc (@14youngjack) January 19, 2021

Pathetic. Working class club my backside. What message does this send out to the honest people of Huddersfield and our younger fan base. Most other clubs wouldn't touch him with a barge pole. DISAPPOINTED to say the least #htafc — Martin Critchley (@MartinCritch) January 19, 2021

WHAT A SIGNING! — shel (@shelchenko) January 19, 2021

Let’s give him a chance people make mistakes in life let’s hope he has learnt could be a great signing — Rawkeyofficial (@Rawkeyofficial1) January 19, 2021

Literally nobody wants this — jordyn (@jordynrosehtafc) January 19, 2021

Thank you for ruining my day lads👍 — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) January 19, 2021

We need cover ASAP and experience.

Give the lad a chance. — darren gilroy (@dazzlerg39) January 19, 2021

Carlos WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! — Col (@col1984) January 19, 2021

