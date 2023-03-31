Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that Tony Springett is set for a few weeks out after picking up an injury during training.

What is Tony Springett's injury?

The winger joined the Rams from Norwich City on loan in January, and whilst he has failed to establish himself as a regular in the XI since his move, he has featured in ten games for Warne’s side, as they look to secure a top six finish.

However, he won’t be featuring in Saturday’s huge game against Ipswich Town at Pride Park, whilst he will also miss the hectic Easter schedule, as Warne gave an update on the 20-year-old when speaking to Derbyshire Live.

“Tony Springett damaged his ankle in a challenge with Cash in training on Tuesday. He will be out for two to three weeks, although that is just a guess. He is having a scan today (Friday). I will know a bit more after that. It's sad for the kid, and I am disappointed for him.”

A run of one win in five games, which includes successive defeats, means Derby are in a battle to stay in the play-off places, as they’re just one point above 7th placed Peterborough United. So, they could potentially drop out of the top six if they fail to beat the Tractor Boys, and they arrive in the east Midlands as the in-form side in the division, having won six successive games, and they haven’t conceded a goal in that period.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real shame for Springett, as he joined Derby to get more game time and to try and make his mark in the Rams XI. So, this will be hugely frustrating, particularly at this stage of the season, when the games are starting to come thick and fast, and they’re obviously really important.

As for Warne, he doesn’t exactly have the biggest squad, so this is a blow ahead of the busy fixture list, which we’ve mentioned. Therefore, all connected to the club will be hoping for good news when they get the scan results, even if he is still likely to miss a few weeks anyway, going by Warne’s comments.

In the meantime though, it can’t be an excuse for Derby’s form and the reality is that Springett was unlikely to be starting against Ipswich anyway. Regardless, Warne will be demanding a big performance from his side, who will need to be at their best to get a result.