Scott Parker has stated that he wouldn't have wanted any other player to take on the crucial effort that Josh Brownhill missed in Burnley's 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough more than the person that took it.

Burnley's defence, which is currently on pace to be the best that the Championship has ever seen, kept the usually high-scoring Boro at bay on Sunday evening.

Both at Turf Moor and the Riverside, these two teams have played out stalemates. The Clarets did have a golden opportunity to open the scoring, though, but they failed to convert it.

In the 77th minute Jaidon Anthony managed got in behind the Boro defence thanks to a wonderful touch. He squared it back to captain Josh Brownhill, who has been so reliable for them in front of goal this season, with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The centre-mid blazed his effort over the bar to everyone's surprise, including the commentary team.

Scott Parker reacts to Josh Brownhill flashpoint vs Middlesbrough

The skipper has come up with a number of important goals for Burnley this season, making him perfectly suited to be on the end of that chance against Michael Carrick's side.

Brownhill's boss admitted after the game that he would've wanted nobody else other than the former Bristol City man to have the opportunity to score in that position.

"I’m probably a little bit disappointed [not to get all three points]," said Parker after the draw in the northeast, via the Burnley Express.

"I thought the game ebbed and flowed. But we have a glorious chance, in fact we have a couple to be fair, but we have a big chance with Browny and I don’t think you’d want a better man to put that in - he’s proven that over the course of the season - but he’s not managed to do that tonight.

"I could forgive any of them for missing, but certainly Browny."

Burnley need to be more effective in front of goal in order to mount a serious promotion challenge

The league table and Burnley's recent form, including a win over second-placed Sheffield United on Boxing Day, would certainly put Parker's side among the favourites to go up automatically.

They have such quality in their squad that it would have been quite a surprise if they weren't in a position like they are in now at this stage of the season.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 30/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Leeds United 24 29 51 2 Sheffield United 24 19 49 3 Burnley 24 21 48 4 Sunderland 24 15 44 5 Blackburn Rovers 23 6 38 6 Middlesbrough 24 10 37

The one area where they are lacking is in attack. They have scored 30 goals all season, nine of which came in their first two games, with their county rivals Blackburn Rovers being the only team in the top six to have found the back of the net on fewer occasions (27) than the Clarets have at this point in the campaign.

As was reiterated last season, the Championship automatic promotion races can get tight and nervy towards the end. Burnley won't want to rely on their defence too heavily when that time comes.