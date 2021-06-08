Dion Sanderson to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland are preparing for a huge transfer window as Lee Johnson looks to build a squad that can win promotion to the Championship.

Whilst the boss will be lining up several deals, there’s no denying that bringing Dion Sanderson back to the club would be a priority. The centre-back shone after joining on loan from Wolves last season, with an injury meaning he wasn’t involved in the run-in.

And, the 21-year-old was sorely missed, as the Black Cats stuttered over the line before losing over two legs to Lincoln City in the play-offs.

Despite his undoubted potential, it has been reported that Sanderson could be allowed to leave Wanderers for around £2m, with Sunderland preparing a bid. Here we assess the transfer…

Is it a good potential move?

It unquestionably is from Sunderland’s perspective!

As mentioned, Sanderson was terrific and many would see him as a standout performer in League One if the move happened. However, there would be contrasting thoughts from the perspective of the player.

On one hand, he would be joining a huge club that he knows well and playing under a manager that rates him. Nevertheless, he may feel that he is capable of playing at a higher level already.

Overall though, Sanderson would be a key player at the Stadium of Light so you’d have to say it would suit all partie

s.

Would he start?

Without doubt.

The youngster was key to Sunderland’s strong second half to the season and his absence was felt during the final part of the campaign when the team stuttered.

Quite simply, he would be one of the better defenders in League One and nailed on for a place in the XI under Johnson. Then, it’s down to Sanderson to maintain the high standards he has set over the past six months.

What does he offer?

Any Sunderland fan will tell you that Sanderson is a pretty complete defender.

He boasts good pace, that would allow the team to play a higher line, he’s not scared of mixing it physically with old-school strikers and he is composed in possession.

There are still areas of his game he can improve, as he can switch off occasionally, but that’s to be expected considering his age. Ultimately, his qualities would certainly enhance the Sunderland team.