Dion Sanderson to Birmingham City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Birmingham City are one of many Football League teams trying to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson this summer, according to the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old is coming off the back of a successful loan spell with League One side Sunderland, where he made 26 appearances and scored once.

He missed the crucial run-in through injury though and was sidelined for the ultimately unsuccessful play-off campaign – however Sanderson was so important under Lee Johnson that the Black Cats are trying to bring him back for the 2021-22 campaign and beyond.

Wolves are believed to be ready to cash in on Sanderson and Sunderland have a battle on their hands, with Birmingham interested along with Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

Looking at the Blues’ interest in particular, would St Andrew’s be a good move for the youngster?

I think it would, and centre-back is an area where Birmingham’s personnel aren’t getting any younger.

Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts are 29 and 30, with George Friend who spent time at centre-back last season as well is 33, so some younger blood is needed in that department.

Sanderson is a very athletic defender and whether it’s in a pairing or the right-hand side of a back three, the 21-year-old would surely stamp his authority in the side and end up being a starter.

Perhaps it wouldn’t happen immediately though as apart from the final two games of the season, where Lee Bowyer was experimenting with several youngsters, Birmingham looked rock-solid at the back, keeping four clean sheets in a row.

So it would be harsh to break up the trio of Dean, Roberts and Kristian Pedersen at first but considering Sanderson looks like an impressive talent, you feel as though he wouldn’t have to wait long for a start.

And what does he bring specifically? At 6 ft 2 in, Sanderson isn’t as imposing as some current Blues players but he’d be the most athletic and quickest of the back line and he would be a big help when dealing with some of the more quicker attackers in the Championship.

Will Birmingham be in the kind of market to pay around £2 million for Sanderson though? They paid that fee for striker Sam Cosgrove in January but that move hasn’t really worked out yet – Sanderson has a lot more potential and upside though and that figure is definitely worth spending.