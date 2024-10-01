This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Birmingham City in League One.

Birmingham are playing in the third tier of English football for the first time in almost 30 years this season, but they look in a strong position to make an immediate return to the Championship after a summer transfer window that saw them spend a reported total of around £24 million, including £15 million on the permanent signing of striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham.

The Blues currently sit top of the League One table after winning six and drawing one of their opening seven games, but while it has been a strong start to the campaign for Chris Davies' side, one player who will be unhappy with his lack of game time is defender Dion Sanderson.

Sanderson had two loan spells with Birmingham before joining the club on a permanent basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer for a fee of £2 million, and he was handed the captain's armband after completing his full-time move to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

However, Sanderson was stripped of the captaincy towards the end of last season after a disciplinary issue, and while he has struggled with injury in the early weeks of this season, he has made just two appearances so far.

Dion Sanderson's stats for Birmingham City (as of 30th September, according to Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 Championship 16 0 0 2022-23 Championship 34 2 1 2023-24 Championship 40 1 0 2024-25 League One 2 0 0

Sanderson has not featured for the Blues since being sent off in the 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup first round in August, and he could face a battle to get back into the team when he returns to full fitness, with Krystian Bielik and Christoph Klarer forming a strong partnership during his absence.

Birmingham City fan pundit issues verdict on Dion Sanderson's future

When asked to suggest one scenario he could see happening in the January transfer window, FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs tipped Sanderson for a potential exit, pointing to the fact that he has become the club's fourth choice centre-back.

"This is a tricky one, I imagine we'll strengthen the side, but with everyone fit we're pretty well-covered," Mike said.

"I think it's going to depend on injuries and how some of the loan players progress.

"If I was to put money on something happening now, it would be Dion Sanderson moving on, whether it be temporarily or permanently.

"He's gone from first choice centre-half to fourth choice at the moment in my book based on the other players and how they've been playing since Sanderson's been out.

"That would probably be the one thing I could see happening."

Dion Sanderson may need to depart Birmingham City in January

It is difficult to disagree with Mike that Sanderson is one player that could leave Birmingham in January.

Sanderson is now back in training after a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury, but Davies will be reluctant to break up the partnership of Bielik and Klarer that has been crucial to his side's success in recent weeks, while there is no guarantee that Sanderson will even make the bench ahead of Ben Davies.

Of course, injuries or suspensions to any of his fellow centre-backs could open the door for Sanderson, but it seems highly unlikely he will feature in the matchday squad if Bielik, Klarer and Davies are all available.

It was not long ago that Sanderson was being linked with Scottish giants Rangers, and there is no doubt that the 24-year-old is a more than capable defender, but he may need to depart St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park to get his career back on track after a tough few months.