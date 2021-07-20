Dion Sanderson teases player who may have helped Birmingham City strike Wolves transfer agreement

After being linked with a host of high-profile clubs, Birmingham City won the race for Dion Sanderson on Monday afternoon.

Sanderson impressed on loan at Sunderland in League One last season, making 27 appearances for the Black Cats and impressing on loan at Cardiff the previous campaign.

Sanderson’s future at Wolves looked uncertain, though, which prompted links with plenty of high-profile clubs particularly from across the Championship.

But not only does Sanderson’s long-term future now look a lot clearer, his short-term future does too.

He put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Wolves yesterday, before penning a season-long loan move to West Midland rivals Birmingham City shortly after.

A move to St. Andrew’s sees a reunion with former Wolves winger Jordan Graham, who Blues brought in on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Taking to Twitter, Graham was quick to rave about Sanderson’s move to St. Andrew’s, clearly taking credit for the deal between to the two clubs, to which Sanderson replied “idiot” with laughing emojis.

Idiot 😂😂😂 — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) July 19, 2021

The Verdict

For me, there is a lot to like about Birmingham heading into the new season.

Blues have recruited really well so far. Chuks Aneke, Ryan Woods and Graham are all shrewd signings on free transfers, whilst Tahith Chong and Sanderson are exciting loan additions.

Whether they stick with a back four or back three next season, Sanderson has the power and physicality to play in either role going forward.

It’s a real coup and another statement of intent to bring him in.