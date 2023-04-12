Birmingham City loanee Dion Sanderson has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has stepped up his road to recovery from injury by participating in training.

The defender has not featured for the Blues since sustaining a back injury in February.

Despite fears that this issue could rule Sanderson out for the remainder of the season, Birmingham head coach John Eustace shared an encouraging update on the centre-back earlier this month.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the defender, Eustace said: "I'm hoping that he'll be back with us by the end of the week, and hopefully be back in training at some point next week."

Before picking up his aforementioned injury, Sanderson featured regularly for Birmingham in what is his second spell at St Andrew's.

The defender made 30 appearances for the Blues in the Championship and also represented his side on three occasions in the FA Cup.

Birmingham will be aiming to extend their unbeaten league run to five games this weekend by securing a positive result in their meeting with Sunderland.

What has Birmingham defender Dion Sanderson revealed on social media?

Ahead of the Blues' upcoming clash with his former side, Sanderson has shared an image of himself participating in training on Twitter.

Check out the post below.

Will the Blues be able to secure a fresh agreement with Wolves for Sanderson this summer?

Birmingham's fans will be delighted to see this particular update as Sanderson has managed to produce a number of assured displays during his latest loan spell at the club.

As well as winning 1.7 aerial duels per game this season in the Championship, Sanderson has also made 1.6 tackles and 2.7 clearance per fixture and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.62 at this level.

With the defender clearly making progress in terms of his fitness, it would not be at all surprising if he features for Blues at some point between now and the end of the term.

Given that Eustace admitted earlier this year that he is keen on re-signing Sanderson, it will be interesting to see whether any progress will be made in this particular pursuit over the course of the summer.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers understood to be willing to sanction a permanent exit for the 23-year-old, the Blues could secure his services if they meet the financial demands set out by the Premier League outfit in the upcoming window.