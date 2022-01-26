Dion Sanderson shares message after sealing temporary switch to QPR from Wolves

Dion Sanderson has taken to Twitter to share a message after sealing a temporary switch to Queens Park Rangers yesterday.

As confirmed by QPR’s official website, the defender is set to play for the club during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign after an agreement was reached with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a loan deal.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Sanderson has featured at this level for Cardiff City and Birmingham City.

During his brief stint with the Bluebirds in 2020, the 22-year-old made 10 appearances for the club in second-tier as he was utilised as a right-back by the Welsh outfit.

After being deployed as a centre-back by Sunderland last season, Sanderson featured in this particular role for Birmingham in the first half of the current term.

Before being recalled by Wolves earlier this month, the defender played 15 games in the second-tier for the Blues.

Having now completed a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Sanderson could be in line to feature for his new side when they face Reading this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Sanderson has taken to Twitter to share a message with QPR’s supporters.

The defender posted: “Happy to have signed for @QPR for the rest of the season.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by QPR as Sanderson unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential.

The defender managed to show glimpses of promise during his time at St Andrew’s as he made 1.8 interceptions and 3.6 clearances per game in the Championship (as per WhoScored).

Although it is fair to say that Sanderson will need to step up the mark if he is to challenge the likes of Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne for a place in the club’s starting eleven, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Mark Warburton.

Warburton has an excellent track-record of getting the best out of his players and thus will be confident in his ability to nurture Sanderson’s talent over the course of the coming months.