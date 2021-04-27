Dion Sanderson sends message to Sunderland fans after injury setback reveal

Sunderland have been dealt a massive blow as it was announced today that Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson is going to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The 21-year-old has been a leading light in the Black Cats defence since Lee Johnson took over in December, playing 26 times this season for the League One side.

His performances have attracted much transfer interest from other clubs, including Sunderland’s biggest rivals Newcastle United, but there will be no scouts watching the centre-back for the rest of the season.

Sanderson last played in the 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic two weeks ago, following which he was forced to sit on the sidelines due to a back injury.

Lee Johnson was adamant that he wasn’t ruling the youngster out for the remainder of the campaign, but after further tests he has been officially ruled out of action for six weeks – which would take the season beyond the play-off campaign that Sunderland are likely to feature in.

Having been a fan favourite for his performances, Sanderson has delivered a message of his own to the supporters on Twitter after seeing his season come to an end.

With a heavy heart I have to say I am unable to play for the remainder of the season due to injury, I would like to thank the manager the players and the fantastic fans,” said Sanderson.

“I wish you all the best and will be supporting you all the way.”

The Verdict

With Sunderland going through somewhat of a defensive injury crisis right now, Sanderson being ruled out for the remainder of the season is a big, big blow.

The Black Cats haven’t won in six games – Sanderson has missed three of those – and as of right now their play-off place isn’t set in stone, although it would take a collapse of epic proportions for them to not make it.

We will see in the next few weeks how much Lee Johnson will really miss Sanderson, and hopefully for the fans it’s not that much, but going off recent results there may be worrying times ahead.