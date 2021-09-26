Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson took to his personal Twitter account to suggest he thought the Blues deserved to take all three points from their goalless draw with Preston.

The Blues went into the game hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship after they had fallen to back-to-back defeats against Fulham and Peterborough United.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side struggled to take some of the promising chances that they created against a stubborn Preston side, who managed to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to six matches.

As a result, Birmingham will just have to settle for one point, but they were at least able to record an important clean sheet after they had shipped seven goals in their last two Championship games.

Sanderson was able to make his first start for Birmingham in the Championship and the defender delivered a strong performance and won seven duels as well as making five clearances and one tackle.

The 21-year-old has taken to his personal Twitter account following the draw with Preston to suggest that he felt the Blues should have won the game. Although he was pleased that he was able to help them record a clean sheet and believes they can take that into their midweek fixture with QPR.

A game what i thought we should of won, but positives to take from the game and a clean sheet 🦾 Onto Tuesday 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #KRO — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) September 25, 2021

The verdict

Sanderson is right that Birmingham did have enough chances to have perhaps taken all three points from their meeting with Preston on Saturday.

The defender was able to create one of those early on with his cross being headed against the woodwork by Troy Deeney. In the end, though the Blues could not grind out the three points but when that is the case it is important to keep a clean sheet which they did.

Bowyer is going to have a major dilemma on his hands when Marc Roberts and Kristian Pedersen both return from injury. Sanderson has done enough in his first start against Preston to suggest he should keep his place and therefore one of those two normally guaranteed starters may have to miss out.

The 21-year-old will be hoping that he can keep his place in the side over the next few weeks and maintain his performance levels because there are plenty of quality options available to Bowyer this season in the centre of his defence.