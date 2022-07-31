Dion Sanderson sends Birmingham City message after Luton Town draw

Dion Sanderson revealed his delight as Birmingham City kept a clean sheet to draw 0-0 with Luton Town yesterday.

It was always going to be a tough game for John Eustace’s side, with the Hatters having made the play-offs in the previous campaign. However, Blues stood firm, with Sanderson part of a defensive unit that restricted the hosts to very few clear opportunities.

The on-loan Wolves man impressed with Birmingham in the first part of last season before he was recalled, and the 22-year-old picked up where he left off in terms of his high performance level.

And, taking to Twitter, Sanderson sent a message to the Blues fans who made the trip down south as he reflected on the hard-earned point.

“Love a clean sheet me, thank you to the fans who travelled and supported us.”

The draw meant a good first game in charge for Eustace who will have been pleased with how organised and resolute the side looked.

Blues are back in action on Friday night when they welcome Huddersfield to St. Andrew’s as they seek their first win.

The verdict

This was a good start to the season for Blues and Sanderson is sure to be pleased with how he has settled back into the team after his return.

His attitude is exactly what you would expect from a defender in that he’s delighted with the clean sheet and it was a good defensive showing from the team at Kenilworth Road.

It now gives the player and the team something to build on moving forward as they look to have a successful season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.