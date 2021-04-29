Dion Sanderson reaches out to 2020/21 Sunderland teammate after recent news

Dion Sanderson has reached out to Sunderland teammate Jordan Willis after it was revealed he is facing up to a year out due to injury.

It emerged earlier this week that Sanderson, who has spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan from Wolves, would miss the rest of the season due to a back injury.

That news was swiftly followed by another injury blow for the Black Cats as yesterday the club announced that Willis was set for up to a year out.

The central defender picked up a knee problem against Shrewsbury Town but complications following a recent operation have meant the 26-year-old was forced to have additional surgery and now faces nine to 12 months sidelined.

That will be a tough blow for the player to take and his 2020/21 Sunderland teammate Sanderson was quick to send him a message of encouragement over Twitter.

With Willis’ contract set to run until the end of next season, the defender will undergo rehabilitation at the Stadium of Light but Sanderson’s future looks less clear.

The 21-year-old is about to enter the final year of his Wolves contract and has been linked with a string of clubs ahead of the summer window, including the Black Cats.

Unless they’re promoted, Sunderland may struggle to sign the defender because a number of Premier League and Championship clubs have been touted with an interest.

The Verdict

Losing Sanderson for the season and then Willis for up to a year in quick succession is a tough run of events for Sunderland.

You really feel for Willis, who now faces a tough nine to 12 months as he looks to make his way back to full fitness.

Sanderson’s message shows how close the Wolves loanee had become to his Sunderland teammates and there will no doubt be some supporters optimistic that they might see him in a red and white shirt again in the future.

The 21-year-old’s future is unclear at the moment but he is certainly someone to watch ahead of the summer window.