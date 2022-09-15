Dion Sanderson posts Birmingham City supporter message after West Brom win

Birmingham stormed to an impressive 3-2 win over West Brom last night to climb above the Baggies in the Championship standings.

The Blues have been struggling near the wrong end of the table so far this campaign and prior to the fixture, they had only won two of their opening eight fixtures.

It was a record that had seen them drop towards the relegation zone – and that meant a result over Steve Bruce’s side would be important. Despite West Brom being packed full of fresh talent though, it was the Blues who got the upper hand thanks to Scott Hogan.

The striker hit a hat-trick to sink the Baggies in a 3-2 win and it send Birmingham home with all three points. After such an emphatic result, their defender Dion Sanderson has now taken to Instagram to post a message to the club’s supporters after the win.

After posting a picture of himself with the goalscorer, he proclaimed that the fans who watched the game were ‘incredible’ and that it was a ‘class’ win for the side last night.

Sanderson is back with Birmingham on loan, having had a previous stint with the Blues on a short-term basis. He played in 16 games for the side last year but was called back to Wolves in January and sent out on another deal to divisional rivals QPR.

However, it was John Eustace who lured Sanderson back to Birmingham on loan over the summer and he has been key so far, playing in all nine league outings for the club. He’s looked sharp too and they’ll be hoping to see more of the same from the defender this campaign.

The Verdict

Dion Sanderson is only 22-years-old but already looks like one of the brightest and best players in his position in the Championship.

The Wolves man has been on loan in the Championship a handful of times already and that has led to him bagging plenty of experience in the division and in the EFL. In total, the defender has 45 second tier games to his name so far and he also has 26 in League One to boot.

Even though the Blues have been struggling so far, Sanderson looks like one of the best in the team irregardless of results. He was equally as impressive last night in their win over West Brom, although the obvious star of that game was hat-trick hero Hogan.

Sanderson appears to be loving life at St Andrew’s too – so there might perhaps be some hope that a more permanent arrangement could be agreed down the line if Wolves don’t see room in their team for him.