Dion Sanderson outlines long-term aims amid Sunderland transfer speculation

On-loan Sunderland man Dion Sanderson has admitted that he still dreams of breaking through at Wolves, despite reports linking him with a permanent move away from Molineux.

The defender joined the Black Cats on a temporary basis earlier in the campaign, and he has established himself as a pivotal player for Lee Johnson’s side in their promotion push.

Starring in central defence, Sanderson has shone his all-round game at the back, with the Black Cats chief describing him as a ‘Rolls Royce’ type player.

Such form has unsurprisingly caught the eye, and it had been suggested the 21-year-old could move on in the summer, with Sheffield United thought to be rivalling Sunderland in the race for his signature.

However, speaking to the official site of his parent club, Sanderson made it clear that he wants to break through at Wolves, the club he has supported growing up.

“If the opportunity to play for Wolves presented itself, I would take it. Wolves have been my boyhood club, and it’s where I see myself in the future. I definitely see myself in the Premier League. I just have to keep my standards high for myself — that’s my aspiration and where I want to be.”

The verdict

You can’t blame Sanderson for having ambitions of playing for Wolves, because they offer top-flight football and he is a local lad, so nobody will begrudge him that.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he will break into the team, because Nuno Espirito Santo has built a squad that will feel they should be competing for a top half finish.

So, big decisions will need to be made in the summer, and Sunderland will be keeping note of Sanderson’s situation, as they would love to bring him back whether it’s on loan or permanently. First though, the only priority for the defender is winning promotion.

