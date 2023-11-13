Highlights Dion Sanderson believes that Birmingham City's change in playing style will eventually pay off, despite their current struggles.

Sanderson has faith in the manager and the team's ability to make it work.

It remains to be seen if Wayne Rooney is the right man for the job, and if he doesn't start getting positive results in the upcoming games, his position may come under scrutiny.

Birmingham City centre-back Dion Sanderson believes the club's change in style will pay dividends eventually, making this confident claim to the Daily Mail.

The former defender made these comments to the media after Blues' 3-1 defeat against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, which was yet another setback for Wayne Rooney who has failed to enjoy a good start to life at St Andrew's.

Failing to win any of his first five games as Birmingham boss, he has won just one point in the process, with this record of one point claimed from a possible 15 not impressing the club's fanbase.

They have faced Middlesbrough, Hull City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and the Black Cats during Rooney's time in charge - but dissent in the fanbase is already growing - with Rooney getting a frosty reception after the game against the Tigers.

That was his first home game in charge - and things haven't improved since.

In the game they drew, which was against Ipswich, they had gone 2-0 up but blew their lead late on with Marcus Harness scoring a brace.

With this in mind, there wasn't even much positivity after that game, with many supporters gutted that they failed to get their first win under their current manager.

Rooney's predecessor John Eustace did well with Blues during the early stages of the season - but Tom Wagner and Blues' board wanted the club to play a "no fear" style of football and replaced Eustace with the former England international.

Unfortunately for the Midlands side, this decision hasn't paid dividends. Blues were sixth at the time of Eustace's departure - and they are 18th now.

Championship Table (17th-19th) P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 16 1 19 18 Birmingham City 16 -3 19 19 Plymouth Argyle 16 0 16

What did Dion Sanderson say about Birmingham City amid their current struggles?

Sanderson will be gutted that his side haven't been able to build on their strong start to the season - but believes better times are on the horizon for Blues.

He said: "The change in style will eventually pay off, 100 per cent. I don’t think there’s been a massive change, it’s a different style of play and as a team we have to understand our roles better, but that will come.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"There’s a lot of work and we’re showing glimpses in games, but we know it’s about getting results. The boys have got to stick to what the gaffer wants and stay positive.

"There will be a lot of hard work before the next game. He has been class so far, he’s a very good manager and a good person and we’re enjoying working under him."

Will Birmingham City turn things around under Wayne Rooney?

Birmingham did enjoy some bright moments during the game against the Black Cats.

And with the summer business the club did, they certainly have a high amount of potential.

But whether Rooney is the right man to lead them forward remains to be seen after such a poor start.

The decision to replace Eustace with him is proving to be disastrous thus far - but the Manchester United legend does deserve a few more games at the helm and if he succeeds in these matches - it could be a turning point for him.

But if they don't pick up a decent number of points against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, he should probably be relieved of his duties.