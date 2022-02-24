Dion Sanderson issues QPR apology following Blackpool dismissal

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Dion Sanderson held his hands up yesterday evening as he posted on Twitter to provide an apology to his loan’s side supporters for being sent off against Blackpool.

He was red-carded after being caught in a tangle with the Seasiders’ Reece James, appearing to move his head towards the 28-year-old who had clattered the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee just seconds before, leaving the hosts at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at a numerical disadvantage from the 40th minute.

After taking the lead just under 10 minutes prior to that through Jimmy Dunne’s header, his dismissal looked set to be costly when Josh Bowler equalised for the visitors in the latter stages of the tie.

However, Luke Amos proved to be the hero on the night in the English capital when his strike found its way past Daniel Grimshaw and into the back of the net to secure a vital three points, points that could be instrumental when the end of the season comes around.

Not only was this result important in terms of getting points on the board – but it also helped to put a four-match winless run behind them as they reasserted themselves as genuine promotion challengers against Neil Critchley’s men last night.

This will only increase morale in the hosts’ dressing room as they look set to tussle with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest for a return to the Premier League.

For Sanderson though, who came in for the suspended Rob Dickie, he would have been disappointed about his reaction to James’ challenge and that message certainly cut through as he posted on Twitter last night.

He said: “It’s only right I come on here and apologise to the fans who have shown me nothing but love and support since I’ve been at this club I let you all down today, I will most definitely learn from this.”

The Verdict:

As long as he learns from this error, then QPR fans will be more than happy to forgive a player who may end up being a crucial asset from when he comes back from his suspension until the end of the season.

It was clear prior to the January window that they needed more depth and competition at centre-back despite Dickie, Dunne and Yoann Barbet, demonstrated last night with the former’s suspension keeping him out of action.

Another factor that will soften this blow is the fact Dickie is due to return for their next match, so this flashpoint shouldn’t prove to be too costly to the R’s who will need their fortunes to be in their favour between now and the end of this term if they want to secure a top-six place.

Like Charlie Goode’s dismissal for Sheffield United last night, with the Blades also winning along with QPR, it would have been easy for Sanderson to escape the limelight in the aftermath of this clash with Amos proving to be the hero.

But for a reasonably inexperienced 22-year-old to come out and show remorse like this says a lot about his personality and it’s definitely a positive sign for Mark Warburton’s side going into their final couple of months of the campaign.