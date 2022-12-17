Dion Sanderson issues Birmingham City message after five-goal Reading thriller

Back playing in front of their own fans for the first time since November 11th, Birmingham City ensured their supporters did not go home disappointed after taking all three points in a five-goal thriller at St. Andrews versus Reading.

The Blues were excellent in the first half, making Reading pay for some calamitous defending at times.

Troy Deeney gave the Blues the lead in just the 2nd minute, and would go on to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 23rd.

13 minutes later, the scoreline read 3-0 following Tahith Chong’s first goal of the season, and the Blues looked like cruising to a comfortable victory.

However, things were far from comfortable in the second half, with the visitors Reading scoring two goals late on to make Blues supporters nervous.

It was a disappointing way to end the match and as much was echoed by Dion Sanderson on social media this afternoon.

Speaking on Instagram, Sanderson wrote: “Disappointed not to keep the clean sheet but, happy to get the win,”

“Thank you for the support blue noses enjoy your weekend 💙💙💙.”

The Verdict

As disappointing as it was not to keep the clean sheet and let two goals in late as they did, Birmingham City must be happy about last night’s result.

It was a win in front of their own fans, and, crucially, one that took them to 7th in the Championship ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matches.

To only be two points off the play-off places is a huge credit to the job John Eustace is doing at St Andrews this season, with many expecting the Blues to struggle this season.

Instead, they are proving the doubters wrong, and then some.