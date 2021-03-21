Dion Sanderson issues assessment of Sunderland’s stalemate with Lincoln City ahead of promotion run-in

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point on Saturday afternoon, as they shared the spoils with promotion-chasing rivals Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats came into the game in an impressive run of form, which included a win over Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy final earlier this month.

Sunderland took the lead through Callum McFadzean after 40 minutes, but his opener was cancelled out by Callum Morton, who equalised for Lincoln just after the hour mark.

Lee Johnson’s side failed to make their pressure count though, as they played out a 1-1 draw with the Imps at the Stadium of Light.

That draw means that Sunderland remain unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, and are now sat third in the League One table.

Dion Sanderson was one of those to play the full 90 minutes in the match, as he partnered Luke O’Nien in the heart of the Sunderland defence, in what was a makeshift back-four.

Both Sanderson and O’Nien are primarily full-back’s, but have been impressive at centre-back in recent weeks, as Lee Johnson looks to cope without the likes of Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan, who have been ruled out of action through injury.

Sanderson took to Twitter following the draw with Lincoln City, and labelled it as a ‘tough game’, before switching his focus to their next game, where they’ll be eager to pick up three important points to keep the pressure on their promotion-chasing rivals.

Our run continues, we stay positive. Tough game, come away with a point, onto Saturday to bring all 3 back 🔴⚪️Ha’way the lads — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) March 20, 2021

Sanderson has been linked with a move to a number of clubs heading into the summer, with the likes of Sheffield United being one of those.

The Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping that the defender can make his loan move a permanent one in the summer though, as they look to challenge for promotion back into the Championship this term under the management of Lee Johnson.

Sunderland are set to return to action next weekend, when they take on Bristol Rovers, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up a win from.

The Verdict:

He’s been a key player for them this season.

Lincoln City were always going to provide Sunderland with one of their toughest matches this season, and they provided them with a stern test at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Imps had been in a poor run of form, which means that they were likely to improve and show much-needed fight against the Black Cats.

Sanderson has really impressed me this season with the Black Cats, and has been a versatile member of the squad to call upon for Lee Johnson, as he hasn’t looked out of place at all in the heart of the Sunderland defence.

They’ll surely be doing everything they can to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.