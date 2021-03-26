Dion Sanderson and Sunderland: Has there been any further update on the situation?

Sunderland are gearing up for a busy old summer.

The Black Cats are battling away to secure promotion to the Championship as they look to end their three-year run in League One.

Lee Johnson has certainly transformed the club since being appointed as head coach in December, but a large part of that has been down the individual displays of his players.

One man who has really stepped up is Dion Sanderson.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult start to the season after arriving on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but since the turn of the year he has gone on to establish himself as one of the club’s most important players.

Sanderson’s performances have been so impressive that attention has already turned to the summer transfer window as the race to secure his services for next term starts to take shape.

Wolves are adamant that they don’t want to lose the talented centre-back, but with interest from the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford they could face a battle to keep him.

As far as Sunderland are concerned they’re desperate to keep the player if they can.

Reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that the Black Cats have opened talks with Wolves over the prospect of signing the 21-year-old on loan again next term.

However any hopes of doing that will likely depend on the club’s push for promotion this season.

Given Sanderson’s growing reputation in the game it seems nearly impossible that he’ll be playing in the third tier again next term, meaning that Sunderland’s only real hopes of keeping the player on loan is if they’re playing in the Championship.

Of course the Black Cats’ promotion push is about more than just signing one player this summer, but if they can return to the second tier then it’ll surely help them to build a team that can be a success in the future.