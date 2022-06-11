Dion Pereira from Luton to Bradford: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Dion Pereira enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bradford City in the second half of last season, becoming a fan favourite in the process.

The Luton Town loanee only made 10 appearances due to suffering an injury upon his arrival at Valley Parade but convinced the fans and management with his lively displays when available.

He was a key player for Mark Hughes’ side and has seemingly done enough to convince those in Yorkshire to work out a deal to bring him back to the club.

What do we know so far?

There is good news though as it has now since emerged that Pereira is keen to move back to Bradford, as reported by iNews.

With Luton looking to push on once again, they may look to move Pereira on permanently to make space in their budget for a player capable of helping them achieve their goals next season.

At 23, this is a key time for Pereira as he looks to make a move that enables him to make the next step in his career and development.

However, he is likely to stay at Luton, at least until pre-season as Nathan Jones is looking to run the rule over him ahead of next season as further reported by iNews.

Is it likely to happen?

It would be expected that Pereira will move on. If he is keen himself, it would be a surprise that Luton would block a move for him.

Couple that with other players at Kenilworth Road ahead of him in the pecking order, including Carlos Mendes-Gomes and Admiral Muskwe, it would be a surprise to see Pereira get near the first team.

With that in mind, the move will happen if both player and buying club want it to, it’s just about agreeing a price which is the sticking point.