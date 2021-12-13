Dion Pereira, Elliot Thorpe and Simon Sluga situation: The latest Luton Town transfer talking points

It appears that the January transfer window could be a quiet one for the Hatters, but given the nature of the hectic month, that could all change in an instant.

The Hatters, who enjoyed an excellent second half to confine league leaders Fulham to a fourth straight draw, currently sit six points outside of the play-off positions and will be striving to secure a spot in the division’s top-six.

Nathan Jones’ side secured a 3-0 victory at Blackpool last weekend to end a run of picking up just a point in their four previous games.

Here, we take a look at three different transfer talking points there are at Luton ahead of the January transfer window…

A goalkeeper search?

Simon Sluga’s current deal at Kenilworth Road runs out at the end of the season, and whilst Luton do have the option of extending his contract for an extra year, they might start planning for the future.

Sluga has established himself as number one in Bedfordshire ice his 2019 arrival, however, James Shea has recently been named in starting XI’s.

Luton could use January to bolster their goalkeeping options and provide some certainty for the future between the sticks.

Loan moves for fringe players

Jones has already spoken about not letting Carlos Mendes Gomes depart in January, but the likes of Dion Pereira, Harry Isted and Elliot Thorpe could find temporary homes in January.

Pereira joined Yeovil Town earlier in the season, but an injury cut his month-long spell short with the Glovers.

The Hatters will be hoping to hold out for League Two suitors for the aforementioned trio, as they are all players who are capable of starring at EFL level.

Possible right-back addition

Jones has often made a big deal about having two players for every position, and at the moment, it would like a right-wing-back could be needed to ensure a fully rounded squad.

Peter Kioso is on a season-long loan at MK Dons, so there is always the option of recalling the defender.

However, he is progressing well with the Buckinghamshire side and should complete his time there before returning to fight for a spot next year.

If the Hatters were to add at right-wing-back, it would likely be a short, six-month loan to provide competition for James Bree.