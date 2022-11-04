Dion Pereira delivers optimistic Bradford City prediction after his first goal of the season

Bradford City midfielder Dion Pereira believes that fans will start to see the best of him after scoring his first goal of the season for the club.

Pereira, who returned to Valley Parade on loan from Luton in the summer after spending the second half of last season with the Bantams, notched his opening goal of his second spell in the 1-1 home draw with Crawley Town on Saturday.

The draw with the managerless Red Devils was the third consecutive draw for the Bantams, but they are now four games unbeaten and find themselves sixth in the table. They have a break from league action this weekend as they host Harrogate Town in the FA Cup on Saturday and Pereira wants to continue his momentum from last weekend.

The 23-year-old was first signed by the League Two side in January, but admitted that when he returned in early September, he felt it was like an entirely new team after Mark Hughes’ summer rebuild, meaning he has taken a while to adapt and find his form again.

He believes the only way is up for him now after finally getting on the scoresheet this term.

“I feel like that was Dion back on full confidence against Crawley,” Pereira told the Telegraph & Argus. “It’s only going to get better and better from now.

“I’ve been really confident from last year and I think I’m at my best when I start out wide and come inside and have a free role.

“I like to pick the ball up in tight areas which might be different for other people because it’s difficult but I thrive on that. I love getting into pockets and driving at defenders.

“The goal meant the world to me. I’ve had a few opportunities when I should have been scoring so when Tyreik (Wright) played me through, I knew what I was going to do.”

Such have been the changes made by Hughes in the summer that Pereira has had to build a new understanding with his teammates in the attacking areas.

After Charles Vernam moved on to Lincoln and Jamie Walker’s injury, Pereira has had to develop relationships with Wright and Harry Chapman and he believes that after taking a little bit of time to get to know each other’s roles, they are beginning to combine well together.

“I think the biggest issue was that I had to adjust to a whole new team,” he explained. “The set-up was very different last year.

“Charlie Vernam moved on, Jamie’s been injured, now we’ve got Tyreik on the right, Harry Chapman in the 10. They are players I wasn’t here with last season.

“But as the fans can probably see now, we’ve clicked together quickly. We create a lot of chances, play to each other’s strengths and that will soon play out.

“I’m starting to get used to how they play. That’s why we create so many chances because we know each other’s strengths.

“Sooner or later, the luck will come to us and we’ll start putting these chances away.”

Pereira also believes the return of Walker from injury will be a huge boost for the club. The 29-year-old has seen his season limited to just one appearance due to injury following his permanent move from Hearts in the summer, but is on the road to recovery. The Scotsman scored four goals in his 19 appearances after initially signing on loan in January, so he will be a welcome return to Hughes’ squad.

The verdict

It is a positive for Bradford fans to hear Pereira’s comments.

Any player thrives off confidence and it seems as though the Luton loanee is starting to build some momentum and consistency in his performances, particularly after scoring his first goal at the weekend.

The Bantams have some excellent options in attacking areas, such as Pereira, Chapman, Walker, Wright and top scorer Andy Cook, so continuing to develop strong partnerships in those areas will be crucial if Hughes’ side are to challenge at the top end of the table.

Hughes has made good use of the loan market this season, bringing the likes of Pereira, Wright, Romoney Crichlow and Scott Banks and the Welshman will be hopeful that Pereira can replicate the form from last season that made him so keen to bring him back from Kenilworth Road.

Bradford find themselves in a strong position in the table, currently occupying a play-off place and you feel that the winger’s form will be important if they are to maintain this.